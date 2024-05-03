Global Helium Corp. Grants Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (“HECO” or the “Company”) (CSE: HECO, OTC: HECOF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options to acquire up to 1,075,000 common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company and these stock options vest on the date of grant (the “Stock Options”). The Stock Options will be exercisable at a price of $0.11 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Stock Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s stock option plan and the common shares issued upon exercise of the Stock Options will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.



About Global Helium Corp.

Global Helium is one of Canada’s largest helium exploration and development companies, focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium, done right. The Company has carved out a differentiated position through a unique Farm-In Agreement with industry veteran, Perpetual Energy Inc., through which HECO can access approximately 369,000 acres in Alberta’s Manyberries helium trend via joint venture. The Company has also captured 100%-owned permits encompassing over 820,000 acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan’s well-established helium fairway and has recently acquired three significant assets with proven helium tests in the State of Montana. HECO brings a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts who have established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Learn more at https://globalhelium.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (now X).

