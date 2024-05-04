Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market To Reach USD 41.6 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing demand for aviation fuel in the airline industry propels the market growth.

The focus on sustainable fuel sources for air transport is a critical response to the environmental challenges of aviation emissions. As the aviation industry grows, so does its carbon footprint, highlighting the urgent need for eco-friendly alternatives.

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is a promising alternative that can significantly reduce the environmental impact of air travel. Its adoption by airlines and airports is not just a response to regulatory pressures, but also a testament to the growing awareness and commitment of consumers and stakeholders to reducing aviation emissions.

Government policies and initiatives play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of SAF and driving market growth. International agreements like the Paris Agreement set ambitious targets for reducing emissions, prompting governments worldwide to implement regulations and incentives to promote the use of sustainable fuels in aviation. Mandates requiring a minimum blending of SAF with conventional jet fuel are becoming more common, encouraging airlines to invest in sustainable alternatives.

Regulations and initiatives supporting the use of SAF are not limited to a few regions. The European Union, for instance, has been a frontrunner in this regard, setting targets for increasing its adoption in the aviation sector. Similarly, the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) commitment to achieve net-zero emissions from aviation by 2050 reflects the global momentum toward sustainability in air travel.

The potential impact of SAF on reducing aviation emissions is significant, with projections suggesting a substantial reduction of up to 65%. By supporting these directives and commitments, the aviation industry is taking concrete steps toward achieving its environmental goals and contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

Overall, the growing demand for sustainable aviation fuel is driven by regulatory mandates, consumer awareness, and industry initiatives to reduce air travel's environmental footprint. As governments, airlines, and stakeholders prioritize sustainability, the market for SAF is expected to witness continued growth, offering a promising solution to the challenges of aviation emissions.

Segmentation Overview:

The sustainable aviation fuel market has been segmented into fuel type, aircraft type, platform, and region.

Unmanned aerial vehicles registered a significant market share in 2023.

Based on the platform, the sustainable aviation fuel market has been segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, business and general aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The unmanned aerial vehicle segment held the largest market share in 2023 owing to the rising adoption of these types of vehicles.

The biofuel segment led the fuel type in 2023 and continues to boost the segment growth.

Based on fuel type, the sustainable aviation fuel market has been categorized into hydrogen fuel, biofuel, power to liquid, and others. The biofuel segment held the largest market share in 2023. This can be attributed to the availability of large volumes of biomass to produce biofuels.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Report Highlights:

The sustainable aviation fuel market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 46.9% by 2032.

Sustainable aviation fuels are alternatives to conventional jet fuels produced from renewable biomass, waste resources, or other sources, which provide the performance of petroleum-based jet fuel but contribute very little to carbon emissions. The growing concerns over climate change and the need to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector are major factors driving the market growth.

Europe is expected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to government initiatives, which are increasing the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel to reduce emissions from the aviation sector.

Some prominent players in the sustainable aviation fuel market report include Neste Oyj, AEMETIS INC., Fulcrum Bioenergy, Inc., Gevo Inc., Shell PLC, Alder Fuels, Lanza Jet, BP plc, and Sky NRG.

