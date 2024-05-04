Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market To Reach USD 8.1 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The widespread use of EPDM propels industry development in the forecast period.

The versatility of EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) across various sectors is indeed a key driver of its market growth. Its wide range of applications, durability, and weather resistance make it highly sought after in industries such as construction, renewable energy, automotive, and infrastructure development.

EPDM is particularly valued in the construction sector for its use in roofing membranes and weather-resistant building materials. The ongoing residential and commercial construction growth, especially in emerging economies experiencing rapid urbanization, fuels the demand for EPDM. Its ability to withstand harsh weather conditions and its longevity make it a preferred choice for roofing systems. Furthermore, the expansion of renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind energy, presents new opportunities for EPDM applications. EPDM materials are essential for encapsulating solar panels and installing gaskets for wind turbines, contributing to the sustainability of these projects.

EPDM is utilized in various automotive components like seals, gaskets, and hoses due to its resistance to heat, weathering, and chemicals. As automotive manufacturers focus more on durability and performance, the demand for EPDM continues to rise. Government investments in infrastructure projects further drive the demand for EPDM, especially in applications like expansion joint seals and gaskets for highways, bridges, and public utilities.

The increasing emphasis on sustainability is also propelling the growth of the EPDM market. EPDM's recyclability and low environmental impact make it a reassuring choice for green building initiatives and automotive applications.

Overall, EPDM's versatility, durability, and sustainability features position it as a preferred material across various industries, driving its continued market growth. As environmental regulations become more stringent and sustainability concerns heighten, EPDM will likely remain vital in many applications.

Segmentation Overview:

The ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market has been segmented into grade, application, and region.

The high diene segment registered a significant market growth in the past few years.

Based on grade, the market is segmented into high-diene EPDM, medium-diene EPDM, and low-diene EPDM. The high diene segment accounted for the largest market share and held a revenue share of 46.9% in 2023.

Automotive is the leading application segment projected to attain a significant share in the forecast period.

The market is categorized by application into automotive, building and construction, plastic modification, wires and cables, tubes and hoses, lubricant additives, and others. The automotive segment held the largest market share and accounted for a revenue share of 62.5% in 2023.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Report Highlights:

The ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2032.

EPDM is a synthetic rubber elastomer derived from ethylene, propylene, and a diene monomer polymerization. Due to its longevity and resistance to automotive fluids and weathering, it is utilized for weather-stripping, seals, gaskets, hoses, and other components.

Asia Pacific accounted for the dominant market share and held a revenue share of 45.2% in 2023. The region is also anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. China, India and South Korea are the major contributor to EPDM demand in this region.

Some prominent players in the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market report include ARLANXEO, Dow, Kumho Petrochemical, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lion Elastomer LLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Versalis Eni, Lotte Versalis Elastomers, and Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co. Ltd.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

