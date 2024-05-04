Trifluoroacetic Acid Market To Reach USD 459.4 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The versatility of trifluoroacetic acid drives industry developments.

The market growth of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is propelled by its diverse applications across various sectors including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and industry. TFA finds extensive use in synthesizing peptides, and short amino acid chains crucial in numerous biotherapeutics for protein and enzyme binding. It acts as a protective agent for amino acids, aiding in their selective removal, and serves as a foundational component for active pharmaceutical ingredients. Additionally, it plays a pivotal role in the purification phase of peptide synthesis and contributes to the production of analgesics, anesthetics, antibiotics, anticancer agents, and anti-HIV drugs.

Furthermore, TFA's utilization in agrochemicals, the electronics industry, and as coating additives further fuels market expansion. In agriculture, TFA is employed in insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides. In electronics manufacturing, its high purity and volatility make it an effective cleaning agent for semiconductor production. Moreover, TFA serves various industrial purposes, including coating additives, solvents, and catalysts for diverse reactions. It enhances coating adhesion to different substrates and is indispensable in applications requiring robust bonding properties. Additionally, it acts as a catalyst in industrial chemical processes like silicone and alkylation reactions. These multifaceted applications underscore TFA's significant role in driving market growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The trifluoroacetic acid market has been segmented into type, application, and region.

99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid accounted for a significant share in 2023

Based on type, the trifluoroacetic acid market has been segmented into 99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid and 99.9% Trifluoroacetic Acid. The 99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid segment held the largest market share in 2023. Its chemical properties, such as solubility in major solvents, volatility, catalytic property, and strong acidity with non-oxidizing nature, are responsible for its high demand as a reagent in organic synthesis.

Medical intermediates accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The trifluoroacetic acid market has been segmented by application into medical intermediates, pesticide intermediates, and others. The medical intermediates segment held the largest market share in 2023. TFA is used in medical intermediates for pharmaceutical applications.

Trifluoroacetic Acid Market Report Highlights:

The trifluoroacetic acid market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2032.

Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) is an organofluorine compound with the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a stronger acid than acetic acid and is used extensively in organic chemistry for several applications, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals.

North America will likely account for a significant market share in the forthcoming years. This can be attributed to a robust manufacturing base, a highly developed pharmaceutical sector, and substantial investments in R&D in the industry.

The trifluoroacetic acid market is driven by several key players, including Solvay, Honeywell, Daikin Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich, Halocarbon Products Corporation, TCI Chemicals, King Scientific, Sterlitech Corporation, Pure Chemistry Scientific, Apollo Scientific Ltd and Loba Chemie.

