Tiger Nuts Market To Reach USD 371.7 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

The growing importance of tiger nuts drives market demand.

Increasing awareness of the nutritional value of tiger nuts is a significant driver of their market growth. Tiger nuts are prized for their rich nutritional composition, comprising lipids, proteins, fibers, starch, and ashes, making them highly sought-after by individuals seeking natural and nutritious foods. These nutrients confer various health benefits, from aiding digestion to regulating cholesterol and blood sugar levels. According to the National Institute of Health, tiger nuts contain approximately 9 to 16% fiber, which promotes better blood sugar control and cholesterol management.

Moreover, they contain 23 to 48% starch, serving as a source of energy for beneficial gut bacteria, fostering a healthy microbiome and improving digestion. Additionally, tiger nuts are recognized as a natural resource for enhancing insulin production, which is particularly relevant given the global prevalence of diabetes, with 422 million people affected annually, according to the World Health Organization.

The medicinal use of tiger nuts dates back to the 18th century, particularly in Northern Africa and Europe, where they have been traditionally employed in treating libido and sexual dysfunction, as noted by the National Institute of Health. Furthermore, their high protein, appealing taste, and low-fat content have made them popular in the food industry, where they are utilized in various forms such as snacks, milk, bakery products, and beverages. For instance, companies like Mmmly Cookies have incorporated tiger nut flour into their snack offerings.

Additionally, tiger nuts contain essential nutrients for skin protection, including amino acids, sugars, flavonoids, and vitamins B, C, and E, which impart moisturizing and antioxidant properties. Consequently, they are utilized in cosmetics, including skincare and haircare products, potentially driving up demand for tiger nuts. The versatile applications of tiger nuts across various sectors underscore their market growth potential.

Segmentation Overview:

The tiger nuts market has been segmented into nature, product, end-use, and region.

Organic is a leading segment projected to attain prominence in the coming years.

The market is further categorized into organic and conventional based on nature. The organic segment holds a significant share in the nature-type segment due to the growing awareness and preference for organic products.

Linoleic is the leading end-use segment owing to its high prevalence in tiger nuts.

The end-use segment is categorized into the food, medicine, cosmetic, and other industries. Tiger nuts used in cosmetic industries hold the largest share of the application segment. The linoleic acid in tiger nuts helps hydrate the skin by maintaining hydrolipidic film.

Tiger Nuts Market Report Highlights:

The tiger nuts market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2032.

The nutritional profile of tiger nuts drives the industry demand and is projected to contribute to market developments.

Africa and the Middle East hold a significant share of the tiger nuts market. Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana are the largest and natural growers of tiger nuts.

Some prominent players in the tiger nuts market report include Levantex, The Tiger Nuts Company Ltd., Tigernuts Traders, S.L., Organic Gemini, Ludlow Nut Company Ltd., KCB International, Good Soul Company, ACH Food Companies, Inc., Jose María Bou, S.L, The Original Chufa Company, Fontaine De Vie, Ecoideas, and Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.

