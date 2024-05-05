Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market To Reach USD 10.7 Billion By 2032, Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Technological advances drive the terrestrial trunked radio market in the forecast period.

Technological advancements in terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) are driving market expansion. These innovations are poised to enhance safety, productivity, and efficiency, fueling widespread adoption of TETRA systems. Various enhancements in TETRA technology, such as automated callbacks, integration of videography features into radios, and connectivity to mission-critical communications networks, are contributing to substantial market growth. The automated callback feature can alert the appropriate authorities of the need for assistance triggered by specific activities.

Additionally, the deployment of 3GPP-compliant 4G and 5G broadband for mission-critical communication in public safety and defense sectors is rising. Modern TETRA devices can seamlessly integrate with MCX (Mission-Critical PTT (Push-to-Talk) over Cellular) devices, simplifying the operation by eliminating the need for multiple communication devices.

Segmentation Overview:

The terrestrial trunked radio market has been segmented into component, operation, mounting, end-user, and region.

Trunk mode accounted for a prominent share in 2023

Based on operation, the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market has been segmented into trunk and direct modes. Trunk mode held a prominent market share in 2023. Trunk mode utilizes a group of channels and switches users according to the availability of open channels.

Military and Defense registered a significant market share in 2023

Based on end-user, the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market has been segmented as military and defense, transportation, industrial, government and public safety, and others. Military and defense accounted for the greater market share owing to extensive demand for efficient critical communication in recent years.

Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market Report Highlights:

The terrestrial trunked radio market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 12.1% by 2032.

Technological advancements in terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) also propel market growth. These developments are expected to enhance safety, productivity, and efficiency, leading to the high adoption of TETRA.

Asia Pacific will likely account for a significant market share in the forthcoming years owing to the high adoption of terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) in government and public security.

Some prominent players in the terrestrial trunked radio market report include Airbus Defence and Space Oy, Motorola Solutions. Inc., Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd., Simoco Group, Bitea Limited, JVC KENWOOD CORPORATION, Thales Group, Sepura PLC, DAMM Cellular Systems A/S, and Rohill Engineering BV.

