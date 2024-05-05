Mobile Robotics Market To Reach USD 53.9 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The emergence of Industry 4.0 propels the industry developments in the forecast period.

Industry 4.0 has significantly transformed the industrial sector, offering benefits such as accelerated operations, precise outcomes, and the innovation of novel products. This paradigm shift entails the incorporation of smart technologies into daily business operations. The fusion of these technologies with information and communication technology has given rise to mobile robotics, enabling robots to operate and communicate autonomously. These advancements leverage big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI).

The demand for mobile robotics is steadily increasing due to its advantages, particularly in optimizing routine and repetitive tasks, enhancing efficiency, and expediting outputs. This, in turn, allows companies to allocate resources towards other vital tasks. For example, unmanned aerial vehicles played a crucial role during the pandemic, as the Indian Council of Medical Research utilized them to deliver essential vaccines promptly to residents in remote and challenging terrains. Technologies such as ground positioning systems, tracking systems, and the ability to cover extensive distances within short timeframes facilitated successful vaccination drives, overcoming physical barriers.

Segmentation Overview:

The mobile robotics market has been segmented into product, component, application, and region.

Logistics & warehousing is a leading application segment in 2023.

The mobile robotics market is diverse, with applications in logistics and warehousing, military and defense, healthcare, entertainment, education, agriculture and forestry. Logistics and warehousing dominate the application category. Each sector utilizes mobile robotics in unique ways, demonstrating the versatility and potential of this market.

Unmanned aerial vehicles accounted for a leading market share in 2023.

Based on the product, the mobile robotics market is segmented into unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned surface vehicles, and unmanned underwater vehicles. Unmanned aerial vehicles, widely called drones, hold a significant share of the mobile robotics market's product segment. Previously used only by the defense sector, drone applications and adoption are observing tremendous growth and demand in other sectors like retail, media and entertainment, agriculture, and photography.

Mobile Robotics Market Report Highlights:

The mobile robotics market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 25.8% by 2032.

The demand for mobile robotics is increasing due to its benefits, such as optimizing routine and repetitive tasks. This results in efficient and faster outputs, helping companies focus on essential tasks.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the mobile robotics market, with South Korea, Singapore, China, and Japan with dominant business strategies.

Some prominent players in the mobile robotics market report include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Softbank Group, UBTECH Robotics Inc., Boston Dynamics, Capra Robotics, KUKA AG, and KAZE Robotics.

