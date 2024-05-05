Surge Protection Devices Market To Reach USD 7.9 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rising demand for surge protection devices propels the industry growth.

The surge protection devices (SPD) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the escalating demand for current-sensitive electronics in both residential and commercial sectors. The proliferation of consumer electronics like refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, printers, and computers, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, underscores this trend. Given the susceptibility of electronic devices to damage from current or voltage fluctuations, there's a heightened need to shield them from potential failure due to sudden surges. Consequently, leading players and new entrants are diversifying their product portfolios to capture market share. For instance, in March 2022, ELAC, a renowned German loudspeaker manufacturer, introduced a range of surge protectors and power conditioners under the Protek brand, featuring modern functionalities such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and compatibility with Alexa/Google Assistant.

Moreover, in industries where machine downtime resulting from damages caused by line faults or transient voltage is a concern, the demand for surge protection devices remains high. In the industrial sector, machines rely heavily on embedded microprocessors, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), computers, and other sensitive electronics to drive sophisticated manufacturing systems and ensure continuous productivity.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3JIhvRT

Segmentation Overview:

The surge protection devices market has been segmented into product, type, power rating, application, and region.

Industrial segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on application, the surge protection devices market segmentation includes commercial, data center, industrial, residential, medical, telecom, and others. The industrial segment held the major market share in 2023. Industries now have advanced electronics and a variety of automation systems in place due to technological advancements.

Type 2 is the leading segment and is projected to register massive growth in forecast period.

Based on type, the surge protection devices market segmentation comprises type 1, type 2, type 3, and type 4. The type 2 segment held the largest market share in 2023. These SPDs are the main protection system for low-voltage electric installation and are installed at the load side of the service equipment overcurrent device.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/4dtit1N

Surge Protection Devices Market Report Highlights:

The surge protection devices market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2032.

The high demand for surge protection devices due to the growing usage of current sensitive electronics in residential and commercial sectors is a major factor driving the market growth.

North America dominated the surge protection device market share in 2023. This can be attributed to the growing demand for electronics with increasing automation in residential and industrial sectors. Several prominent players such as Advanced Protection Technologies, Emerson Electric, and General Electric are also providing innovative solutions in the market.

Some prominent players in the surge protection devices market report include General Electric, Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Mercen, Infineon Technologies AG, Philips, Emerson, Legrand, GEYA Electrical Equipment Supply, Rockwell Automation, Hubbell, Belkin International, and Havells India Ltd.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/4dn3xT1

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn





Recent Publications

Application Delivery Controller Market 2024 to 2032

Physical Identity and Access Management Market 2024 to 2032

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market 2024 to 2032

Applicant Tracking System Market 2024 to 2032

Digital Asset Management Market 2024 to 2032