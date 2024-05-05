Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market To Reach USD 51.3 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The popularity of targeted DNA RNA sequencing drives industry developments.

In 2023, the targeted DNA RNA sequencing market experienced growth, primarily driven by the cost-saving advantages offered by this technology. In contrast to non-targeted approaches, where complete genome sequencing is conducted even when only one or fewer chromosomes of interest are present, targeted sequencing enables the sequencing of a small number of genes. This reduction in experimental costs is significant, as it eliminates the wastage of time and information that occurs when a vast amount of data remains unused.

Moreover, the market expansion is also propelled by a substantial decrease in sequencing costs. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, the cost per genome data plummeted significantly in 2022, declining by more than 80% compared to 2015. With ongoing pricing trends indicating further reductions in genome sequencing costs, it is highly likely that the expense of sequencing one human genome will dip below USD 500 during the forecast period. This anticipated price reduction is expected to drive a substantial increase in the adoption rate and demand for genome sequencing. Consequently, the targeted DNA RNA sequencing market is forecasted to experience robust growth in the coming years.

Segmentation Overview:

The targeted DNA RNA sequencing market has been segmented into technology, workflow, type, application, end-use and region.

Human biomedical research is the leading application segment in 2023.

The targeted DNA RNA sequencing market is segmented by application into human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, drug discovery, and others. The human biomedical research segment held the major market share in 2023. Targeted sequencing has proven to be an efficient method for driving translational research.

Next generation sequencing accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The targeted DNA RNA sequencing market segmentation includes NGS and others based on technology. The NGS segment held the largest market share in 2023. Research communities worldwide are taking advantage of NGS-based targeted sequencing to investigate germline and somatic variants with faster turnaround time and lower sample input requirements.

Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market Report Highlights:

The targeted DNA RNA sequencing market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 14.9% by 2032.

Targeted sequencing is observed to have a major impact in reshaping the disease detection and treatment landscape. This approach enables the successful identification of causal mutations for a number of genetic disorders and rare diseases.

North America held the dominant market share in the Targeted DNA RNA Sequencing market in 2023. This can be attributed to the presence of a relatively high number of high-throughput sequencers installed in the U.S.

Some prominent players in the targeted DNA RNA sequencing market report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., cBGI Group (MGI Tech Co., Ltd.), Daicel Corporation, CD Genomics, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, LGC Limited, PacBio., Oxford Nanopore, PerkinElmer Inc., Psomagen, QIAGEN N.V., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Twist Bioscience.

