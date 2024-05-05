Smart Advertising Market To Reach USD 2,367.6 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The smart advertising industry is poised to grow in the forecast period.

The smart advertising market is poised for expansion, driven by the effective utilization of technologies like artificial intelligence and interactive tools. These technologies enhance customer engagement, leading to improved brand awareness and business growth.

Smart advertising is experiencing significant traction, given that advertising serves as a major revenue source for many enterprises across various sectors. Its increasing adoption is attributed to its ability to assist marketing and advertising professionals in generating customer engagement and reaching a broader customer base, irrespective of geographical location, age, gender, and other demographic factors.

Smart advertising amalgamates three crucial technological components: device motion, immersive media, and AI. This combination collaborates to initiate and maintain customer engagement, guiding advertisers in directing consumers to the company's online store or a dedicated promotion page. By dynamically responding to its environment and exchanging data over an information network, smart advertising plays a pivotal role in stimulating consumer interest and boosting conversion rates.

Segmentation Overview:

The smart advertising market has been segmented into component, product, mode of interaction, platform, end-user, and region.

Digital billboards accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The smart advertising market segmentation, based on product, comprises digital posters, interactive kiosks, digital billboards, and others. Digital billboards hold a substantial product share for smart advertising. Adoption of digital billboards is very high in urban areas, and they are increasingly being preferred as they attract the viewers’ attention better and have greater exposure than other advertising types.

Corporates registered a notable market share in 2023.

Based on end-user, the smart advertising market is segmented as corporate, food & beverage, government, education, and others. Corporates accounted for a substantial share of the end-user segment of the smart advertising market. With growing dependence and time spent on the internet of people, companies are now heavily investing in smart and digital ads.

Smart Advertising Market Report Highlights:

The smart advertising market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 14.6% by 2032.

Smart advertising combines three key fragments of technology: device motion, immersive media, and AI. The trio works together to initiate and sustain customer engagement and help advertisers drive consumers to the company’s online store or a special promotion page.

North America accounts for high smart advertising market share, with the United States dominating in this region. A primary reason for its higher adoption in this region is the availability of high-speed internet and the number of people actively using their smartphones, laptops, and other devices.

Some prominent players in the smart advertising market report include Captivate LLC, CIVIQ Smartspaces, Outfront Media Inc., Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Inc., Lamar Advertising, JCDecaux Group, Soofa Digital, Include Ltd., IKE Smart City, and Intersection.

