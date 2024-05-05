Boyu to Showcase Cutting-Edge SPC Flooring Production Lines at NPE2024

WUXI, China, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wuxi Boyu Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of flooring extrusion production lines, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming NPE2024: The Plastics Show. The event, held from May 6-10, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, will feature Boyu at Booth No. S38031, where the company will display its innovative SPC flooring production line solutions.







Boyu will showcase three of its flagship products at NPE2024:

1. SPC Conical Twin Screw Production Line: This advanced flooring production line features a high-quality conical twin-screw extruder certified by CE/UL. With its intelligent electronic control system, power-saving capabilities, and high productivity, this flooring production line is ideal for manufacturing high-quality SPC flooring.

2. SPC Parallel Twin Screw Production Line: Boasting stable performance and high output, this flooring production line is equipped with an advanced gearbox, an intelligent electronic control system, and low failure rates. Its power-saving features make it an efficient choice for SPC flooring production.

3. SPC Building Block Twin Screw Production Line: This flooring production line ensures uniform material dispersion, excellent mixing and plasticization effects, short material residence times, and high transmission efficiency. It is a top choice for manufacturing high-quality SPC flooring.

These advanced SPC flooring production lines incorporate innovative technologies and eco-friendly features, reflecting Boyu's commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction. With over 100 technical patents and a strong focus on R&D, Boyu continues to revolutionize the flooring industry.

"We are excited to participate in NPE2024 and demonstrate our cutting-edge SPC flooring production lines to a global audience," said Boyu's CEO, Mr. Lu. "Our expert team looks forward to engaging with industry professionals, sharing insights, and fostering collaborations that drive the future of the plastics industry."

Visit Boyu at Booth No. S38031 during NPE2024 to explore their groundbreaking SPC flooring solutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.boyuextruder.com/America/659.html

About Wuxi Boyu Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.:

Founded in 1998, Wuxi Boyu Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. is a pioneer in flooring extrusion production lines. With a strong emphasis on innovation, energy efficiency, and customer-centricity, Boyu has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

Media contacts:

Company Name: Wuxi Boyu Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.boyuextruder.com/

Tel: (+86) 13861875916

Email: boyu@byjh.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54ec5123-b926-44d3-a844-1c0b832a191c