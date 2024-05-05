Business Awards UK 2024 Care Awards: Honouring Excellence in the Care Sector

HALIFAX, United Kingdom, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Care Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and dedication in the care industry. This year's awards recognise the remarkable contributions of individuals and organisations that have demonstrated excellence and innovation in providing care services, enhancing the quality of life for those they serve.

Business Awards UK 2024 Care Awards Winners

Liloom Home Care - 2024 Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Shooting Star Children’s Hospices - 2024 Best Family Liaison Team

Katie Nazurally, Northern Healthcare - 2024 Rising Star Award

Brookfields Private Nursing Home - 2024 Care Home of the Year

Satori House - 2024 Excellence in Facility Provision

AtaLoss - 2024 Best Outer Agency Liaison

Amora Care - 2024 Best Care Company To Work For

Care Unity - 2024 Best Resident Focused Care

Pearl Home Care - 2024 Best Leadership in Care

Ranger Home Care - 2024 Best Staff Training and Development

Ashwood Children’s Care Homes - 2024 Best Newcomer Care Home

Steps Together - 2024 Diversity and Inclusion Champion

Tuition Extra - 2024 Best Activity Coordination

New Star Care - 2024 Best Newcomer Home Care Provider

Shooting Star Children’s Hospices - 2024 Best Palliative Care Provider

Business Awards UK 2024 Care Awards Finalists

Liloom Home Care - Best Family Liaison Team, Best Palliative Care Provider

Brookfields Private Nursing Home - Best Resident Focused Care

Certain Care - Diversity and Inclusion Champion

HBBA Care - Best Staff Training and Development

Pearl Home Care - Best Staff Training and Development

Sunbear Care - Best Newcomer Care Home

Access Care - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Radfield Home Care Colchester - Best Family Liaison Team

Gianluca and Kamila Valentini, 5 Star Clinic - Rising Star Award

Ashwood Children’s Care Homes - Care Home of the Year

Mother’s Touch Care Limited - Best Care Company To Work For

Help Me Ooh LTD - Best Outer Agency Liaison

Pearl Chitongo, Pearl Home Care Ltd - Rising Star Award

Radfield Home Care Colchester - Excellence in Facility Provision

5 Star Clinic - Best Leadership in Care

Mother’s Touch Care - Best Newcomer Home Care Provider

Help Me Ooh - Best Activity Coordination

Advancing Care Standards and Fostering Innovation

This year, the 2024 Care Awards have highlighted those within the sector who not only uphold standards but innovate with compassion. One provider introduced critical emergency services with remarkable speed, responding to immediate care needs with a deeply personalised approach that reflects their dedication to dignity and independence. Another example saw exceptional end-of-life care where providers maintained constant communication with dispersed family members, ensuring that even in their final moments, individuals were surrounded by care and compassion.

These winners exemplify not just the delivery of care but the heart behind each action and decision. They have established new benchmarks for flexibility and responsiveness, fostering environments where service users not only receive care but are actively involved in their care processes, thereby enhancing their autonomy and overall well-being.

The profound impact of these leaders on the care sector demonstrates a commitment not only to maintain quality but to continually push its boundaries. Business Awards UK celebrates their innovative spirit and the tangible differences they make in the lives of individuals and communities, setting inspiring examples for future generations in the care industry.

For more information about the 2024 Care Awards and to explore the groundbreaking practices set by this year's esteemed winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK or visit our website.

