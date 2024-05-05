JFSO Inc.: Honoring Our Ancestors by Helping Jamaicans Return to the Land

Holbrook, NY , May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (JFSO) Inc. is the abbreviation of The Jamaica Family Support Organization, which is a non-profit organization made to give back to the Jamaican community. JFSO is launching a new and compelling program known as 'Make Farming Cool Again.' This program aims to empower established rural farmers as well as deal with unemployment by encouraging them to hire Jamaicans, who are previously employed in declining industries such as bananas, sugar, and bauxite.

The JFSO initiative goes beyond just reviving agriculture. Recognizing the importance of cherishing loved ones, they offer a unique service that is a subscription-based Memorial Wall: a tribute wall for loved ones. With an annual fee of $35 or a one-time life payment of $350, the subscribers can make a lasting tribute to up to 5 members on the JFSO's secure online platform. The tribute can include photos, personal messages, and memorial keepsakes, making sure that the memories are ever-lasting.

JFSO realizes the potential and power of agriculture to eradicate poverty and take Jamaica's economy to new heights of success. Their program directly supports established rural farmers by providing essential resources like black water drums, seeds, fertilizers, and tools.

There are several ways to contribute to the JFSO's mission:

Subscribe to the Memorial Wall and honor your loved ones.

Become a sponsor and directly support the Make Farming Cool Again program. To know more about the program, contact JFSO Inc. directly.

Donate directly to the charity for small farmers.

About JFSO Inc.: The Jamaica Family Support Organization (JFSO) Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was created to honor the memory of the Simms family and help the Jamaican community

Full Name: Jamaican Farmers Support Organization

Phone: (631) 375-5229

Email: Info@jfsoinc.com

Address: P.O. Box 367, Holbrook, NY 11741

Website: https://jfsoinc.com/

Name: Noel Grant

Title: JFSO