Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market worth $46.5 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 31.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market is projected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2023 to USD 46.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The lithium-ion battery anode market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increase in demand for EVs, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. This growth is primarily attributed to the transition towards clean energy sources and the need for more efficient energy storage solutions and this will further fuel the lithium-ion battery anode market.

List of Key Players in Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market:

Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd. (China) Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology (China) Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan) POSCO FUTURE M (South Korea) Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan) SGL Carbon (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market:

Drivers: Increasing in demand for electric vehicles Restraint: Safety issues related to storage and transportation of batteries Opportunity: Increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in new applications Challenge: Overheating issues of lithium-ion batteries

Key Findings of the Study:

The synthetic graphite of lithium-ion battery anode market, by materials, is expected to be the largest market from 2023 to 2028. The automotive end-use segment is accounted for the largest share in the global lithium-ion battery anode market during the forecast period. Europe lithium-ion battery anode market is projected to grow at the second largest

Based on end-use, the automotive end-use segment is projected to lead the market in terms of value during the forecast period. Some of the key factors, such as the growth in the demand for electric vehicles in the developing regions of the world and the growing concerns related to environmental issues due to usage of fossil fuels, are resulting in augmenting the automotive end-use segment growth.

Based on material, the active anode material segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall lithium-ion battery anode market during the forecast period. The active anode material segment plays a crucial role in the lithium-ion battery anode market, with artificial graphite, natural graphite, silicon based anode, and others are being dominant input materials. This segment is witnessing growth due to factors like cost competitiveness, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and desirable properties for battery performance. The demand for active anode materials is being primarily driven by the global adoption of battery electric vehicles, infrastructure development, consumer preferences, and decreasing manufacturing costs with technological advancements.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the largest market for lithium-ion battery anode, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The region includes emerging countries like China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific has become a focus for lithium-ion battery anode factors like urbanization, consumer spending, and electric vehicle growth drive this market. China's is one of the largest Li-ion battery market. The automotive sector is a key end-user, with opportunities in energy storage solutions, all such factors are contributing to the continued growth of this region for the lithium-ion battery anode market.

