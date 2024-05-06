Subc – Ex. Dividend Nok 3.00 Today

Luxembourg – 6 May 2024



Issuer: Subsea 7 S.A.

Ex-date: 6 May 2024

Dividend amount: NOK 3.00

Announced currency: Norwegian Krone

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

