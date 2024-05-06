Dividend Payments Ex-date of AS Tallinna Sadam

For the year 2023 AS Tallinna Sadam will pay dividends of 0.073 euros per share, in the total amount of 19,199,000 euros. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 10.05.2024 at the end of the business day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 09.05.2024. From that day the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2023. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 17.05.2024.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

