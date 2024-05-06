Humidity Sensor Market To Reach USD 9.4 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing demand for humidity sensors in several business sectors drives industry growth.

The humidity sensor market is expected to witness growth driven by various factors, including increased regulation concerning product quality in industries such as agriculture, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the rising demand for automobiles is projected to further boost market growth.

Traditional methods of humidity measurement typically utilize mechanical hygrometers, which rely on temperature, pressure, thermal conductivity, or mass change measurements. While these conventional devices provide detailed data post-calibration, advancements in technology have led to the development of significantly smaller alternatives, incorporating humidity-sensing devices.

Stringent standards and regulations, an increasing emphasis on product quality, and informed decision-making processes are expected to benefit the humidity sensor market. In recent years, advancements in sensor manufacturing technologies have been driven by the need for low-power, high-speed, and low-cost microelectronic circuits, enhanced signal conditioning methods, and miniaturization technologies. The miniaturization of sensor devices offers various advantages, including low hysteresis, ease of packaging/integration, batch fabrication, and corresponding cost reductions.

Segmentation Overview:

The humidity sensor market has been segmented into product, type, end-use, and region.

Digital sensors accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on type, the humidity sensor market segmentation includes digital and analog. Digital sensors hold a major share of the type segment of the humidity sensor market. Digital sensors are preferred as they provide more accurate information than any other sensor type and can easily be integrated with any desired devices.

The automotive sector registered massive growth in 2023.

Based on the end-use, the humidity sensor market is segmented as automotive, pharmaceutical & healthcare, industrial, building automation & domestic appliances, food & beverages, agriculture, and others. The automotive sector accounts for major share of the end-use segment of the humidity sensor market.

Humidity Sensor Market Report Highlights:

The humidity sensor market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032.

Implementing IoT and smart sensor in industries would augment the humidity sensor market share in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific holds a dominant share in the humidity sensor market, with China, India, and Japan holding a major share in this region. Countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and India are manufacturing hubs for automobiles, which boosts the demand for humidity sensor in these vehicles.

Some prominent players in the humidity sensor market report include Amphenol Corporation, Sensirion AG, Bosch Sensortec, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Schneider Electric, TE Connectivity, Laird Connectivity, PCE Instruments, and Delphi Technologies.

