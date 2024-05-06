U.S. Beer & Cider Market To Reach USD 182.7 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The proliferation of beer and cider in the population propels the market demand in the U.S.

The proliferation of microbrewery companies in the U.S. is poised to fuel market growth in the forecast period. This uptick in demand for beer and cider marketing is largely driven by the surge in private breweries specializing in craft beer production. Furthermore, the prevalent drinking culture in the U.S. is expected to contribute to market expansion. The per capita beer consumption varies across states, with higher consumption observed in regions where alcohol consumption has been ingrained in the culture for generations, particularly in states with well-established markets. Additionally, the increasing consumption of beer during social gatherings is further bolstering market growth.

The U.S. Beer & Cider market experienced growth in 2023, driven by the increasing number of private breweries across the country. This growth is fueled by the American population's demand for fresh beer. According to the Brewers Association, small and independent brewers produced over 24 million barrels of beer in 2022. Additionally, the U.S. boasted approximately 2000 microbreweries, 3400 brewpubs, 3800 taproom breweries, and more than 200 craft breweries in the same year.

Furthermore, these breweries play a significant role in providing job opportunities for the population, which in turn stimulates growth in the U.S. beer & cider market. Craft brewers alone contribute to over 189,400 direct jobs, with the number of breweries and hospitality-focused businesses on the rise, as reported by the Brewers Association. Consequently, the U.S. Beer & Cider market is expected to continue its high growth trajectory in the coming years.

Segmentation Overview:

The U.S. beer and cider market has been segmented into product, packaging material, distribution channel.

Off-premise distribution channel dominated the market share.

Based on the distribution channel, the U.S. Beer & Cider market is bifurcated into on-premise and off-premise. The off-premise segment held the major market share in 2023. Off-premise distribution channels are places where alcohol products are sold that are intended to be consumed off-site.

Beer is the largest product segment accounting for a significant market share.

Based on product, the U.S. Beer & Cider market segmentation includes beer and cider. The beer segment held the largest market share in 2023. This segment is also expected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period. Beer is the most preferred beverage in the U.S. and requires grains that are available at a low cost and in large quantities.

U.S. Beer and Cider Market Report Highlights:

The U.S. beer and cider market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032.

The U.S. Beer and cider market grew in 2023 due to the country's rising number of private breweries. The growth is driven by the American population's demand for fresh beer.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Beer and Cider market report include Anheuser-Busch, D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc, MolsonCoors, Crown Imports, Heineken USA, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, and Pabst.

