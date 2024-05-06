One hundred compact SATO homes became available for rent in Leppävaara, Espoo

SATO Corporation, Press release 6 May 2024 at 9:00 am

In Leppävaara, Espoo, 100 rental apartments have just become available in SATO's unique building. The apartments are compact in size and the competitive rental level makes these homes accessible to many.

Several cleverly sized SATOhomes in Vallikallio, Espoo’s Leppävaara district, were released for rent in April. The majority of the rental apartments in the unique building on Porarinkatu 3 are studios smaller than 30 square meters, making them particularly suitable for young individuals looking for their first own home, as well as for students, workers relocating from other areas needing a secondary residence, or seasonal workers needing a place to live. These small and reasonably priced apartments are also suitable as temporary homes, for example during pipe repairs.

The building with one hundred apartments is conveniently located near Leppävaara train station and the light rail stop, with good public transport connections. There is also plenty of parking available on the premises.

Housing for various needs

The competitive rental level enables a pleasant renting home for a variety of needs. In addition to studios, the building offers two-bedroom apartments, which are suitable for retirees, couples, or small families.

Living comfort is enhanced by a spacious lobby, communal sauna facilities, and a laundry room, which provide spaciousness and comfort in living despite the small size of the apartments. The building was completed in 1992, and its facades were renovated in 2022.

Earlier, the building housed temporary accommodation by Forenom, which is why all one hundred apartments have now become available at once. The apartments are rented unfurnished, and the lease can be signed to start at the earliest on June 1, 2024.

Laura Laamanen, Chief Commercial Officer, SATO Corporation

p. +358 201 34 4360, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

