Marimekko celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Unikko print in Helsinki and Tokyo with public open-air fashion shows

The annual Marimekko Day is celebrated in mid-May with a public open-air fashion show in Helsinki and in Marimekko stores globally. To celebrate the 60-year-old iconic Unikko print, the fashion show will also be seen in Tokyo for the first time.

Esplanade Park in the heart of Helsinki will bloom during Marimekko Day on 17 May as Marimekko invites its community to enjoy colorful and inspiring summer fashion starring the 60-year-old Unikko print. In addition to Marimekko’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, the open-for-all fashion show features live music by Arppa & the band to accompany the models. The event is hosted by Marimekko’s President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko and journalist Maria Veitola.

In honor of the 60th anniversary of Marimekko’s most beloved print Unikko, the Marimekko Day fashion show will also extend to Tokyo for the first time on 18 May. During the strategy period of 2023–2027, Marimekko focuses on scaling its growth with Asia as the most important geographical area for international growth.

“Marimekko’s tradition of open-for-all fashion shows crystallizes our brand’s message of joy and empowerment, and has done so since 1992. As we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of our most iconic and globally renowned print Unikko, we wanted to extend Marimekko Day to one of our key cities. Marimekko has a strong community in Japan, and we are excited to bring this beloved tradition to Tokyo for the first time,” says Marimekko's President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.

Marimekko’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection brings joy to summer days

The collection seen during Marimekko Day merges feminine minimalism with modern utilitarian workwear, both equally representative of the rich design heritage of the brand. The Unikko print is also celebrated in the collection in more ways than one, including different scales, placements, colorways and techniques.

“The Spring/Summer 2024 collection reflects Marimekko’s mission to bring joy to people’s everyday lives through bold prints and colors, which also creates the perfect summer wardrobe. The collection includes colorful and relaxed poplin dresses, skirts, shirts, coats, pants and shorts for effortless layering, making it easy to create different styles,” adds Marimekko’s Design Director of Ready-to-Wear and Bags & Accessories, Emmakaisa Kirves.

The Marimekko Day fashion shows take place in Esplanade Park in Helsinki on Friday 17 May 2024 at 12, 13.30, 16 and 18.

Tokyo’s summer fashion show, open to the press, influencers and public, takes place on Saturday 18 May 2024.

