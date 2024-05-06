QUADIENT: 2024 Financial calendar - Update

2024 FINANCIAL CALENDAR - Update

Paris, 6 May 2024

Q1 2024 sales: 27 May 2024*

Quiet period: from 13 May to 27 May 2024





Annual General Meeting: 14 June 2024

New date – Capital Markets Day: 19 June 2024

Update – Half-year results and Q2 2024 sales: 23 September 2024*

Update – Quiet period: from 9 to 23 September 2024





Q3 2024 sales: 27 November 2024*

Quiet period: from 13 to 27 November 2024





* Publication after the closing of the Premier Marché of Euronext Paris

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail‐Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com/connections.

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

