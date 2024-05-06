Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 18

6 May 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 18

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 18:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,038,145201.33611,215,696,462
29/04/2024115,000203.432723,394,761
30/04/2024135,286202.770427,431,996
01/05/2024150,000202.946430,441,960
02/05/2024132,579202.902426,900,597
03/05/2024259,700193.303650,200,945
Total accumulated over week 18792,565199.8199158,370,259
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme6,830,710201.16021,374,066,721

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.79% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


