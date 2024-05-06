Company announcement no. 19 2024



























Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00







6 May 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 18

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 18:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 6,038,145 201.3361 1,215,696,462 29/04/2024 115,000 203.4327 23,394,761 30/04/2024 135,286 202.7704 27,431,996 01/05/2024 150,000 202.9464 30,441,960 02/05/2024 132,579 202.9024 26,900,597 03/05/2024 259,700 193.3036 50,200,945 Total accumulated over week 18 792,565 199.8199 158,370,259 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,830,710 201.1602 1,374,066,721

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.79% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00





Attachments