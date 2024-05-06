|Company announcement no. 19 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
6 May 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 18
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 18:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,038,145
|201.3361
|1,215,696,462
|29/04/2024
|115,000
|203.4327
|23,394,761
|30/04/2024
|135,286
|202.7704
|27,431,996
|01/05/2024
|150,000
|202.9464
|30,441,960
|02/05/2024
|132,579
|202.9024
|26,900,597
|03/05/2024
|259,700
|193.3036
|50,200,945
|Total accumulated over week 18
|792,565
|199.8199
|158,370,259
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,830,710
|201.1602
|1,374,066,721
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.79% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
