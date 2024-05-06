France Silica Sand Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Key Players SIBELCO, SAMIN, Solvay Imerys, Fulchiron Industrielle, Argeco Developpement and Sablieres Palvadeau Les Douemes

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Silica Sand Market Report by End-Use 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The French silica sand market size reached US$ 540.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 781.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18% during 2023-2032.



Silica sand, commonly known as industrial sand, refers to one of the abundantly available sand varieties which is found in the crystalline or amorphous state. The chemical formula of silica sand is SiO2 which encompasses one atom of silicon and two atoms of oxygen. Silica sand is derived from quartz which is broken down into tiny granules by the gradual movements of water and wind.



Additionally, deposits of silica sand are extracted through dredging, underground mining and surface mining in open pit operations. Moreover, silica sand is associated with properties like strength, durability and high melting point, particularly in comparison with iron, copper and aluminium. On account of these properties, silica sand has acquired massive recognition in the infrastructure industry of France.





The construction industry in France witnessed a downturn in the year 2010 on account of the Great Recession, thereby impacting the growth of the silica sand market. Nonetheless, since the year 2011, the market started to witness a consistent growth owing to constant support from the French government. This can also be accredited to the rising investments on infrastructure, particularly in the energy and telecommunications sector. In addition to this, the government in this region has recently initiated a big investment plan so as to support the construction industry.



Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented as glass industry, foundry, filtration, abrasives and others. Currently, the glass industry dominates the market, holding the largest share. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being SIBELCO, SAMIN, Solvay, Imerys, Fulchiron Industrielle, Argeco Developpement and Sablieres Palvadeau Les Douemes.



This report provides a deep insight into the France silica sand market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the France silica sand market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the France silica sand market?

What is the expected growth rate of the France silica sand market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the France silica sand market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the France silica sand market?

What is the breakup of the France silica sand market based on the end use?

Who are the key players/companies in the France silica sand market?

Companies Featured

SIBELCO

SAMIN

Solvay

Imerys

Fulchiron Industrielle

Argeco Developpement

Sablieres Palvadeau Les Douemes

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $540.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $781.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered France





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 European Silica Sand Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast



6 France Silica Sand Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 Price Analysis

6.6.1 Key Price Indicators

6.6.2 Price Structure

6.6.3 Margin Analysis

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Glass Industry

7.2 Foundry

7.3 Filtration

7.4 Abrasives



8 France Silica Sand Industry: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players

8.3 Profiles of Key Players

8.3.1 Sibelco France

8.3.2 SAMIN

8.3.3 Solvay France

8.3.4 Imerys

8.3.5 Silmer

8.3.6 Fulchiron Industrielle

8.3.7 Argeco Developpement

8.3.8 Sablieres Palvadeau Les Douemes



9 Silica Sand Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Requirements for Setting Up a Silica Sand Manufacturing Plant

10.1 Land Requirements

10.2 Construction Requirements

10.3 Plant Layout

10.4 Plant Machinery

10.5 Machinery Pictures

10.6 Raw Material Requirements

10.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.8 Packaging Requirements

10.9 Transportation Requirements

10.10 Utility Requirements

10.11 Manpower Requirements

10.12 Other Capital Investments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mkwbt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment