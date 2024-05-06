Final Days to Register for the 7th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI Conference: London, United Kingdom - May 28-29, 2024

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 7th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference, a premier Pharmaceutical Technology Conference, brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision makers from leading pharma, bio-tech and healthcare industry.

Meet the decision makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions. In this 7th edition as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.

The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with healthcare provider is a must for the pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.

The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.

It gives us a great pleasure in welcoming you to our whole new pharmaceutical technology conference 7th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2024.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS



Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology:

Digital Technology trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech industry

Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma

How pharma can integrate into digital health environment

Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma

Patient Centred Drug Discovery

Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials:

Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs

Algorithms and Models for drug discovery

AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing

Genomics & Drug Discovery

Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials

R&D Use Cases

Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics:

Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D

Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery

AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth

The use of AI to make sense of clinical data

Use of big data for precision medicine

Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets

Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data

Data & Healthcare Analytics

Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence:

The Growing Importance of Real-World Data

RWD for clinical research and drug development

RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making

Real?World Data Science to advance Patient Care

Managing real world data governance

Digital Health & Future Innovations:

Healthcare & Medical Technology

Adoption of IoT in Pharma

Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma

Impact of Digital Health in Pharma

Digital Health strategy and Patient centric Clinical Trials

The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health

How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience

Blockchain and AI-based Platform

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including pharmaceutical, biotechnological, biopharmaceutical, CRO's, Diagnostics, solution provider and government institutions.

Attendees include Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads, and Managers of

Drug Discovery

Drug Delivery Innovation

R&D IT

Big Data Solutions

AI/ Machine Learning

Cognitive Computing

Digital innovative strategic planning

Regulatory and pharmacovigilance

IT Strategy

Real-World Data

Real-World Evidence

Data Management & Analytics

Data Science

Clinical trials and data management

Translational informatics

Data storage and analysis

Enterprise Architecture

Information Systems

Contract outsourcing service providers

Digital Health

Genomics

Healthcare IT

Multi-channel Management

Speakers

Mark Duman

Managing Director/ Chief Patient Officer

MD Healthcare Consultants

Cem Asma

Team Agility Lead

Novartis

Paolo Avalle

Director

MSD

Konrad Dobschuetz

National Director

NHS Innovation Accelerator

Jakob E. Larsen

Target Discovery Engine Project Director

Novo Nordisk

Paul Agapow

Director

GSK

Cedric Berger

Head of Knowledge Extraction and Integration

Roche

Ian Pepper

Director Technology Innovation

Novartis

Julio Molineros

Associate Director

The Janssen Pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson

James Duboff

Strategic Partnerships Director

Genomics England

Abhishek Pandey

Group Lead - Pharma discovery

AbbVie

Ghaith Sankari

Head of Global Digital Health Data Science

Bayer

Helene Vioix

Director Global Evidence & Value Development Oncology

Merck KGaA

Mohamed Sharaf

EMEA Senior Medical Advisor- Immunology

Janssen Europe, Middle East & Africa

Jost Leemhuis

Safety Science Partner and Global Business Lead

Roche

Louise Lind Skov

Head of Content Digitalisation

Novo Nordisk

Andy Cachaldora

General Manager Digital Service Northern Europe

GE Healthcare

Leslie Anne Fendt

Global Program Head, Remote Vision Monitoring (Digital Health)

Roche

Linus Kao

Senior Expert Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT)

Novartis

Jonas Abdel-Khalik

Digital Health Lead Nordics

Takeda

Spencer Jones

Snr Digital Health Lead

Bristol Myers Squibb

Irena Brookes-Smith

Head of Healthcare Analytics

AstraZeneca

Daniyal Hussain

Executive Director, Technology Business Development

GSK

Waheed Jowiya

Digitalisation Strategy Lead

Novo Nordisk

Marcos Camara

Digital Solutions Senior Manager

Astellas Pharma Europe

Jimmy Toulas

Real World and Commercial Data Director, EMEA & China

Pfizer

Paula Salme Sandrak

Product Strategist (dHealth & Health AI)

Bayer

Mohammad Hassan Khalid

Machine learning and Data science

AstraZeneca

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/miaftz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.