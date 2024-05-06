Final Days to Register for the 7th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI Conference: London, United Kingdom - May 28-29, 2024

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference, a premier Pharmaceutical Technology Conference, brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision makers from leading pharma, bio-tech and healthcare industry.
Meet the decision makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions. In this 7th edition as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.
The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with healthcare provider is a must for the pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.
The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.
It gives us a great pleasure in welcoming you to our whole new pharmaceutical technology conference 7th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2024.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology:
- Digital Technology trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech industry
- Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma
- How pharma can integrate into digital health environment
- Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma
- Patient Centred Drug Discovery
Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials:
- Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs
- Algorithms and Models for drug discovery
- AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery
- Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing
- Genomics & Drug Discovery
- Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials
- R&D Use Cases
Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics:
- Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D
- Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery
- AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth
- The use of AI to make sense of clinical data
- Use of big data for precision medicine
- Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets
- Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data
- Data & Healthcare Analytics
Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence:
- The Growing Importance of Real-World Data
- RWD for clinical research and drug development
- RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making
- Real?World Data Science to advance Patient Care
- Managing real world data governance
Digital Health & Future Innovations:
- Healthcare & Medical Technology
- Adoption of IoT in Pharma
- Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma
- Impact of Digital Health in Pharma
- Digital Health strategy and Patient centric Clinical Trials
- The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health
- How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience
- Blockchain and AI-based Platform
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including pharmaceutical, biotechnological, biopharmaceutical, CRO's, Diagnostics, solution provider and government institutions.
Attendees include Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads, and Managers of
- Drug Discovery
- Drug Delivery Innovation
- R&D IT
- Big Data Solutions
- AI/ Machine Learning
- Cognitive Computing
- Digital innovative strategic planning
- Regulatory and pharmacovigilance
- IT Strategy
- Real-World Data
- Real-World Evidence
- Data Management & Analytics
- Data Science
- Clinical trials and data management
- Translational informatics
- Data storage and analysis
- Enterprise Architecture
- Information Systems
- Contract outsourcing service providers
- Digital Health
- Genomics
- Healthcare IT
- Multi-channel Management
Speakers
Mark Duman
Managing Director/ Chief Patient Officer
MD Healthcare Consultants
Cem Asma
Team Agility Lead
Novartis
Paolo Avalle
Director
MSD
Konrad Dobschuetz
National Director
NHS Innovation Accelerator
Jakob E. Larsen
Target Discovery Engine Project Director
Novo Nordisk
Paul Agapow
Director
GSK
Cedric Berger
Head of Knowledge Extraction and Integration
Roche
Ian Pepper
Director Technology Innovation
Novartis
Julio Molineros
Associate Director
The Janssen Pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson
James Duboff
Strategic Partnerships Director
Genomics England
Abhishek Pandey
Group Lead - Pharma discovery
AbbVie
Ghaith Sankari
Head of Global Digital Health Data Science
Bayer
Helene Vioix
Director Global Evidence & Value Development Oncology
Merck KGaA
Mohamed Sharaf
EMEA Senior Medical Advisor- Immunology
Janssen Europe, Middle East & Africa
Jost Leemhuis
Safety Science Partner and Global Business Lead
Roche
Louise Lind Skov
Head of Content Digitalisation
Novo Nordisk
Andy Cachaldora
General Manager Digital Service Northern Europe
GE Healthcare
Leslie Anne Fendt
Global Program Head, Remote Vision Monitoring (Digital Health)
Roche
Linus Kao
Senior Expert Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT)
Novartis
Jonas Abdel-Khalik
Digital Health Lead Nordics
Takeda
Spencer Jones
Snr Digital Health Lead
Bristol Myers Squibb
Irena Brookes-Smith
Head of Healthcare Analytics
AstraZeneca
Daniyal Hussain
Executive Director, Technology Business Development
GSK
Waheed Jowiya
Digitalisation Strategy Lead
Novo Nordisk
Marcos Camara
Digital Solutions Senior Manager
Astellas Pharma Europe
Jimmy Toulas
Real World and Commercial Data Director, EMEA & China
Pfizer
Paula Salme Sandrak
Product Strategist (dHealth & Health AI)
Bayer
Mohammad Hassan Khalid
Machine learning and Data science
AstraZeneca
