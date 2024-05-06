Global Lighting Market Regains Pre-Pandemic Stability and Exhibits Moderate Growth Prospects through 2026

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting World Market Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The comprehensive assessment of the lighting market reveals a return to pre-pandemic stability with a global valuation of US$ 97 billion expected by the end of 2023. Despite a marginal decrease compared to the upward surge in 2021, the market is predicted to retain steadiness in 2024 and undergo moderate growth in the following two years. Top manufacturing countries, led by China and including the United States, Japan, and Germany among others, command over 80% of the lighting fixtures production globally.





The analysis within the lighting market signifies a continual growth trend in architectural lighting, securing its lead in consumption across segments. However, the residential segment is anticipated to experience the sharpest decline in 2023, following a broader sectorial slowdown.

Competitive Landscape



Market influence is significantly consolidated, with the top 100 global lighting companies maintaining control of over 40% of the lighting fixtures market share worldwide, indicating a competitive and dominated industry.

International Trade and Forecast



The thorough examination of international trade provides insights into the intricate patterns of exports and imports within the industry. Substantive data is presented across 70 countries, covering six years of trade activities, that outlines the flow and distribution of lighting fixtures and lamps.

Distribution Dynamics



The lighting fixtures market leverages an array of distribution channels, from specialty lighting stores to e-commerce platforms, revealing the sector's adaptive approach to reaching diverse customer bases and evolving retail landscapes.

Market Structure Analysis



The market structure dissection underscores the proportionate consumption of lighting fixtures within various segments – from residential to outdoor applications. The analysis carves out a detailed understanding of market dynamics and consumption patterns.

Strategic Insights



The report provides a strategic viewpoint of the competitive system, detailing sales by application and geographic region. This presents a clear outlook on how leading players are positioned in the market and highlights their regional dominion and segmentation preferences.

Global Perspective



A geographical lens is cast over 70 countries across multiple regions, from North America to the Middle East and Africa, offering a panoramic view of global market dynamics and providing a comprehensive context for the industry's performance and potential. This extensive overview of the lighting market encapsulates the intricate facets of production, consumption, and trade dynamics, delivering an invaluable resource for understanding the current state and future prospects of the lighting industry globally.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

1. BASIC DATA

1.1 An overview of the world lighting market

Total World. Total lighting market by geographic region, estimates 2022. US$ million

Overview of the lighting fixtures industry in 70 countries grouped by geographic regions, 2022. Values in US$

Consumption of lighting fixtures in 70 countries, total and per capita, and ratio consumption/GNP, 2022. US$ million. Ranking by consumption

2. ACTIVITY TREND AND FORECAST

2.1 Lighting market: activity trend 2013-2022 and preliminary 2023

Total World. Lighting fixtures market by country or geographic region, 2013-2022 estimated data and 2023 preliminary estimates. US$ Million

2.2 Lighting market: forecast 2024-2026

Total World. Lighting fixtures market by geographic region, forecast 2024-2026. Forecasts of yearly % changes in real terms

3. International trade

3.1 Lighting fixtures

World trade of lighting fixtures, 2013-2022 and preliminary 2023. US$ billion and yearly % changes in nominal terms

World exports of lighting fixtures, 2017-2022. Six major exporters. US$ million

Exports of lighting fixtures in 70 countries, 2017-2022. US$ million and yearly % changes. Ranking by 2022

World imports of lighting fixtures, 2017-2022. Six major importers. US$ million

Imports of lighting fixtures in 70 countries, 2017-2022. US$ million and yearly % changes. Ranking by 2022

3.2 Lamps

World trade of lamps, 2013-2022 and preliminary 2023. US$ billion and % yearly change

Exports of lamps in 70 countries, 2017-2022. US$ million and yearly % changes. Ranking by 2022

Imports of lamps in 70 countries, 2017-2022. US$ million and annual % changes. Ranking by 2022

4. Financial analysis

Total World. Lighting sector. Key financial data and ratios, 2018-2022. Mean values

Total World. Lighting sector. Key financial data in a sample of 100 companies, 2022. Alphabetical order. US$ Million

4.2 Employment

5. Distribution channels

Total World. Estimated breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel, 2017-2019-2022. % share calculated on value data

Total World. Estimated lighting fixtures sales breakdown by distribution channel for a sample of global companies operating in the lighting business. Alphabetical order. % share calculated on value data

6. Market structure: segments and applications

Total World. Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2017-2022: Consumer/Residential Indoor; Architectural/Commercial Indoor; Industrial Outdoor. Estimated data and 2023 preliminary estimates. US$ million, yearly % changes at current prices and % share calculated on value data

7. Worldwide competition: main players by segments

Total lighting fixtures market

Residential and Hospitality indoor lighting fixtures market

Commercial indoor lighting fixtures market: Office solutions, Healthcare, Schools and other Public premises

Commercial indoor lighting fixtures market: Retail solutions, Art & Museum, Entertainment solutions

Industrial lighting fixtures market

Outdoor lighting fixtures market: Residential, Architectural and Christmas lighting solutions

Outdoor lighting fixtures market: Street lighting, Tunnel and Area lighting solutions

8. Worldwide competitions: main players by geographic regions

Europe

Americas

Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Appendix: list of mentioned companies





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1u8xht

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment