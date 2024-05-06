High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Global Report 2024 - Focus on Harnessing Digital Transformation Bodes Well for Semiconductors, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors estimated at US$555 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$957 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
High-k and ALD/CVD Interconnect, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$479.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the High-k and ALD/CVD Capacitor segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Key Market Trends and Drivers
- Atomic Layer Deposition: Adding New Dimensions to Advanced Chip Designs
- Advantages & Disadvantages of ALD
- ALD for High-? Layers to Improve Semiconductor Technologies
- Microelectronics: Among the Leading Adopters of High-? and ALD Metal Precursors
- ALD Emerges as a Vital Process for Fabricating Microelectronics
- Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Spells Opportunities
- Focus on Harnessing Digital Transformation Bodes Well for Semiconductors, Presenting Opportunities for the Market
- Growing Importance of High-? Precursors in Modern Semiconductor Devices to Fuel Market Prospects
- High-? Dielectric Candidates and Relevant Properties
- High-? Precursors in Next-Generation Memory & Semiconductor Devices
- Need for Faster Access and Storage of Data Drives Demand for High-? Value Materials
- High-? Materials for Next Generation of DRAM Capacitors
- Advancing ALD Technology Drives Demand for Thin-Film Materials in New Industrial Applications, Presenting Market Opportunities
- Rising Demand for More Sophisticated Industrial PCs Widen the Prospects
- Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
- Consumer Electronics: A Major End-Use Market for Semiconductor Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Thin Metallic Films Manufacturing: A Promising Area of Growth
- Growing Role of ALD in Photovoltaic Devices to Boost Market Prospects
- Rising Importance of ALD in Energy Storage Applications to Spur Demand for Metal Precursors
- Market Benefits from the Growing Use of Nanotechnologies in Semiconductors Industry
- Role of High-? and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors in VLSI Technology to Maintain Capacitor of Semiconductor Devices
- Selection of Precursor in ALD/CVD: A Key Factor
- Limitations of TiCl4 Precursors Drive Shift towards Metal-Organic Options for Thin-Film Deposition in Semiconductor & Non-Semiconductor Applications
- Atomic Layer Deposition to Facilitate Metal Gate Stacking for CMOS
- High-? Dielectrics Display Variations in Leakage with Aspect Ratio
- Non-Ideal ALD Processes: Primary Challenges & Mitigation Efforts
The report covers 35+ key industry players. Select competitors include:
- Merck KGaA
- Adeka Corporation
- ASM International NV
- Entegris, Inc.
- Azelis
- VDM Metals GmbH
- Nanmat Technology Co., Ltd.
- Picosun Oy
- Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.
- TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Forge Nano Inc.
- Umbrella Technologies
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- China Metallurgical Information and Standardization Institute (CMISI)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|212
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$555 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$957 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- An Introduction to High-? and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors
- Types of ALD Precursors
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Interconnects Segment Leads the Global Market
- Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Market Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
- Global Market for Industrial Semiconductors (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Interconnect by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Interconnect by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Interconnect by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Capacitor by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Capacitor by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Capacitor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gates by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Gates by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Gates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030
- World High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2030
