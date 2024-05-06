High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Global Report 2024 - Focus on Harnessing Digital Transformation Bodes Well for Semiconductors, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors estimated at US$555 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$957 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



High-k and ALD/CVD Interconnect, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$479.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the High-k and ALD/CVD Capacitor segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Key Market Trends and Drivers

Atomic Layer Deposition: Adding New Dimensions to Advanced Chip Designs

Advantages & Disadvantages of ALD

ALD for High-? Layers to Improve Semiconductor Technologies

Microelectronics: Among the Leading Adopters of High-? and ALD Metal Precursors

ALD Emerges as a Vital Process for Fabricating Microelectronics

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Spells Opportunities

Focus on Harnessing Digital Transformation Bodes Well for Semiconductors, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

Growing Importance of High-? Precursors in Modern Semiconductor Devices to Fuel Market Prospects

High-? Dielectric Candidates and Relevant Properties

High-? Precursors in Next-Generation Memory & Semiconductor Devices

Need for Faster Access and Storage of Data Drives Demand for High-? Value Materials

High-? Materials for Next Generation of DRAM Capacitors

Advancing ALD Technology Drives Demand for Thin-Film Materials in New Industrial Applications, Presenting Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for More Sophisticated Industrial PCs Widen the Prospects

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Consumer Electronics: A Major End-Use Market for Semiconductor Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth

Thin Metallic Films Manufacturing: A Promising Area of Growth

Growing Role of ALD in Photovoltaic Devices to Boost Market Prospects

Rising Importance of ALD in Energy Storage Applications to Spur Demand for Metal Precursors

Market Benefits from the Growing Use of Nanotechnologies in Semiconductors Industry

Role of High-? and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors in VLSI Technology to Maintain Capacitor of Semiconductor Devices

Selection of Precursor in ALD/CVD: A Key Factor

Limitations of TiCl4 Precursors Drive Shift towards Metal-Organic Options for Thin-Film Deposition in Semiconductor & Non-Semiconductor Applications

Atomic Layer Deposition to Facilitate Metal Gate Stacking for CMOS

High-? Dielectrics Display Variations in Leakage with Aspect Ratio

Non-Ideal ALD Processes: Primary Challenges & Mitigation Efforts

The report covers 35+ key industry players. Select competitors include:

Merck KGaA

Adeka Corporation

ASM International NV

Entegris, Inc.

Azelis

VDM Metals GmbH

Nanmat Technology Co., Ltd.

Picosun Oy

Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Forge Nano Inc.

Umbrella Technologies

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

China Metallurgical Information and Standardization Institute (CMISI)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $555 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $957 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to High-? and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors

Types of ALD Precursors

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Interconnects Segment Leads the Global Market

Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Global Market for Industrial Semiconductors (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Interconnect by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Interconnect by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Interconnect by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Capacitor by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Capacitor by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Capacitor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gates by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Gates by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Gates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2024 & 2030

World High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4xa5f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment