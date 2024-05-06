UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Industry Report 2024: UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesives Help in Creating More Eco-Friendly Building Envelope Products

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes estimated at US$560.8 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$873.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Non-Foamed Tapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$528.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Foamed Tapes segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $145 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$145 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$180.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Key Market Trends and Drivers
- Automobile Industry Dynamics Influence Demand Patterns of UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market
- Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs
- An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes
- Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand for UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes
- Robust Aftermarket Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes
- Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency, and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive Light Weight Material such as UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes
- Rise in Vehicle Electrification to Drive Market Demand
- Electrifying Performance by EV Market
- Automotive Parts Manufacturing Gain as Automakers Strengthen R&D Spending
- Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities for UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes
- New Route Expansion Signals a Good Return to Business & a Strong Business Case for New Aircraft Orders & Deliveries: Number of New Aircraft Demanded (In Units) as a Result of New Air Route Expansion by 2041
- Bright Outlook for Consumer Electronics Bodes Well for UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes
- Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes
- UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesives Help in Creating More Eco-Friendly Building Envelope Products
- Role of UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesives in Creating High-Performance Flashing Tapes
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|387
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$560.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$873.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market
- Applications of UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes
- Merits of UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes
- Global Economic Update
- Competitive Landscape
- UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- Automotive Trends Creating a Roadmap for Tomorrow: Key Insights for 2024
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for UV-Cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Non-Foamed Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Non-Foamed Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Foamed Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foamed Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Foamed Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Foamed Tapes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electricals & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Electricals & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Electricals & Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
