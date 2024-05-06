Focused Ion Beam Global Market Report 2024: Rise in Counterfeit Semiconductors Spurred by Chip Shortage to Drive Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Counterfeit Detection

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Focused Ion Beam - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Focused Ion Beam estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Ga+ Liquid Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gas Field segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Focused Ion Beam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$349.6 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$269.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Robust Outlook for the Semiconductor Industry, a Key End-Use Sector, to Spur Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Semiconductor Production & Manufacturing
- The Pandemic Hits the Gas Pedal Accelerating the Pace of Digitalization
- The Pandemic Creates a Scenario Where Digitalization Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
- Rise in Counterfeit Semiconductors Spurred by Chip Shortage to Drive Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Counterfeit Detection
- Why the Semiconductor Industry is Facing a Chip Shortage?
- Why Identifying Counterfeit ICs is Important & How Focused Ion Beam Can Help?
- Growing Focus on Semiconductor Failure Analysis Drives Demand for Focused Ion Beam
- Growing Focus on Biomaterials Development to Benefit Market Growth
- Here's How Focused Ion Beam Techniques Revolutionizes the Study of Biological Samples and Biomaterials
- Growing Miniaturization of Electronic Components Drives Demand for Focused Ion Beam
- Miniaturization Increases Risk of Failure & Hence Significance of Focused Ion Beam
- Expanding Application of Focused Ion Beam Systems in Material Science to Spur Growth
- Rise in Nanofabrication Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Rise of Nanodevices Pushes Up the Importance of Nanofabrication
- Here's Why Focused Ion Beam Nanofabrication for Nanostructures and Devices is Growing in Popularity
The report covers 35+ key industry players. Select competitors include:
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Seiko Instruments, Inc. (SII)
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Sandia National Laboratories
- Ionpath Inc.
- EAG Laboratories
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- Nano-Master, Inc.
- Seiko Holdings Corporation
- Kratos Analytical Ltd.
- Raith GmbH
- Quantum Design GmbH
- Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden - Rossendorf e. V.
- Particle Beam Systems & Technology (PBST)
- Elionix Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|267
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Focused Ion Beam - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Economic Outlook
- An Overview of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Technology
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ga+ Liquid Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Ga+ Liquid Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 13-Year Perspective for Ga+ Liquid Metal by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas Field by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Gas Field by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 13-Year Perspective for Gas Field by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plasma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Plasma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 13-Year Perspective for Plasma by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Failure Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Failure Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 13-Year Perspective for Failure Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanofabrication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Nanofabrication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 13-Year Perspective for Nanofabrication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Device Modification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Device Modification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 13-Year Perspective for Device Modification by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 13-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030
- World Focused Ion Beam Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2030
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 13-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psrpwf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment