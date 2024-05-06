Focused Ion Beam Global Market Report 2024: Rise in Counterfeit Semiconductors Spurred by Chip Shortage to Drive Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Counterfeit Detection

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Focused Ion Beam - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Focused Ion Beam estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Ga+ Liquid Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gas Field segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Focused Ion Beam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$349.6 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$269.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Robust Outlook for the Semiconductor Industry, a Key End-Use Sector, to Spur Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Semiconductor Production & Manufacturing

The Pandemic Hits the Gas Pedal Accelerating the Pace of Digitalization

The Pandemic Creates a Scenario Where Digitalization Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Rise in Counterfeit Semiconductors Spurred by Chip Shortage to Drive Demand for Focused Ion Beam in Counterfeit Detection

Why the Semiconductor Industry is Facing a Chip Shortage?

Why Identifying Counterfeit ICs is Important & How Focused Ion Beam Can Help?

Growing Focus on Semiconductor Failure Analysis Drives Demand for Focused Ion Beam

Growing Focus on Biomaterials Development to Benefit Market Growth

Here's How Focused Ion Beam Techniques Revolutionizes the Study of Biological Samples and Biomaterials

Growing Miniaturization of Electronic Components Drives Demand for Focused Ion Beam

Miniaturization Increases Risk of Failure & Hence Significance of Focused Ion Beam

Expanding Application of Focused Ion Beam Systems in Material Science to Spur Growth

Rise in Nanofabrication Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rise of Nanodevices Pushes Up the Importance of Nanofabrication

Here's Why Focused Ion Beam Nanofabrication for Nanostructures and Devices is Growing in Popularity

The report covers 35+ key industry players. Select competitors include:

Hitachi Ltd.

Seiko Instruments, Inc. (SII)

Eurofins Scientific SE

Sandia National Laboratories

Ionpath Inc.

EAG Laboratories

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Nano-Master, Inc.

Seiko Holdings Corporation

Kratos Analytical Ltd.

Raith GmbH

Quantum Design GmbH

Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden - Rossendorf e. V.

Particle Beam Systems & Technology (PBST)

Elionix Inc.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Focused Ion Beam - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Economic Outlook

An Overview of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Technology

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ga+ Liquid Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Ga+ Liquid Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 13-Year Perspective for Ga+ Liquid Metal by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gas Field by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Gas Field by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 13-Year Perspective for Gas Field by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plasma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Plasma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 13-Year Perspective for Plasma by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Failure Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Failure Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 13-Year Perspective for Failure Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanofabrication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Nanofabrication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 13-Year Perspective for Nanofabrication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Device Modification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Device Modification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 13-Year Perspective for Device Modification by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 13-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030

World Focused Ion Beam Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Focused Ion Beam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Focused Ion Beam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 13-Year Perspective for Focused Ion Beam by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2024 & 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psrpwf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment