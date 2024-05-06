Solar Street Lighting Global Business Report 2024 - Increasing Number of Smart Cities to Drive the Growth of Solar Street Lighting - A US $22.7 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Street Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Solar Street Lighting estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



LED-based Lighting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.3% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the CFL-based Lighting segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Solar Street Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.

The report covers 65+ key industry players. Select competitors include:

Havells India Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bridgelux, Inc.

Halonix Technologies Ltd.

Orion Solar Pty Ltd.

Clear Blue Technologies Inc.

Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

Dragons Breath Solar

SEPCO Solar Electric Power Company

COVIMED Group

Omega Solar

Nu Lighting Pty Ltd.

Abacus Lighting Holdings Limited

LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd.

Koh Brothers Group Limited

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Solar Street Lighting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Solar Street Lighting Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Scenario for Wider Uptake of Solar Street Lighting

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Solar Street Lighting Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Sources amidst Rising Concerns over Fossil Fuel Usage

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of total Energy

Global CO2 Emissions (2015. 2020, 2040 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type

Solar Energy Emerges as a Reliable Renewable

Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake Elevates Momentum in Solar Street Lighting Market

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic to Drive the Demand for Smart Street Lighting

Increasing Number of Smart Cities to Drive the Growth of Solar Street Lighting

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025

Appealing Benefits & Influx of New Solutions Enable Smart Solar Street Lighting to Post Impressive Gains

Technological Advancements Crucial to Sustain Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Solar LED Street Lights

IoT Adoption Encourages the Spread of Smart Solar Street Light

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CFL by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for CFL by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for CFL by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Solar Street Lighting Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar Street Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Solar Street Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Solar Street Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

