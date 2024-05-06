Global Radiation Dose Management Market Report 2024: Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging Segment to Register Highest Growth in Radiation Dose Management Market During 2024-2028

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation Dose Management Market by Offering (Product: Integrated, Standalone; Services), Modality (CT, Mammography, NM), Revenue Model (Pay-Per Procedure, Annual Purchase), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Ortho), End User - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiation dose management market is projected to reach USD 654 million by 2028 from USD 343 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2028. The growth of the market is driven by a rising incidence of chronic diseases and growing concerns regarding radiation dose exposure. The market also benefits from a growing installed base of radiology equipment across healthcare facilities, reflecting the increasing reliance on diagnostic imaging procedures. Additionally, the surge in awareness regarding radiation dose management practices contributes to market growth. On the other hand, the lack of standardized procedures and dose protocols for radiation dose management for healthcare organizations is a major market challenge.







Radiation dose management solutions segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on product & service, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services (support & maintenance services, implementation & integration services, consulting services, and education & training services). The radiation dose management solutions segment is further sub segmented into standalone solution and integrated solutions. The integrated solution is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as these solutions offer a comprehensive and streamlined approach in managing radiation doses. Moreover, the increasing complexity of healthcare systems and the integration of various technologies within medical facilities, seamless communication with diverse imaging modalities and electronic health records, real-time data exchange, enables healthcare providers to monitor and manage radiation doses more effectively. As the radiation dose management solutions continues to evolve, the integration solutions remain a cornerstone, contributing substantially to the market's growth and efficacy.



Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging segment to register the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period



Based on modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography, mammography, and nuclear medicine. The fluoroscopy and interventional imaging segment are projected to witness the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for these procedures, is driven by a rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and an aging population. As fluoroscopic and interventional techniques inherently involve prolonged exposure to ionizing radiation, posing potential risks to both patients and healthcare professionals; there is an increasing focus on implementing advanced radiation dose management solutions to optimize imaging protocols, monitor radiation doses in real-time, and ensure adherence to safety guidelines. Additionally technological advancements in imaging systems, increasing focus on radiation safety and regulatory compliance within the healthcare industry fuel the demand for effective radiation dose management solutions in this segment.



APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In this report, the radiation dose management market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The market in APAC is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the increasing focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine, as well as the rising cases of cancer that demand radiation therapy. Furthermore, the increasing number of government initiatives and regulations to ensure patient safety and reduce radiation exposure is expected to drive the growth of the radiation dose management market in the APAC region.

Research Coverage



This report studies the radiation dose management market based on product & services, modality, mode of deployment, revenue model, application end user and region. The report also analyses factors (such as drivers, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total radiation dose management market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



This report includes

Analysis of key drivers (increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to growing burden of chronic diseases, growing concerns over radiation exposure, growing installation base of radiology equipment, growing awareness about radiation dose management), challenges (lack of benchmarking for dose optimization across the globe), opportunities (growing focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine, radiation dose management for paediatric procedures) contributing the growth of the radiation dose management market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research & development activities, and new software launches in the radiation dose management market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, product and service, mode of deployment, application, revenue model, modalities, application, end-user and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the software portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, investments in the radiation dose management market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, company evaluation quadrant, and capabilities of leading players in the global Patient Engagement Market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $343 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $654 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Radiation Dose Management Market, by Product & Service, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Radiation Dose Management Market, by Modality, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Radiation Dose Management Market, by Mode of Deployment, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Radiation Dose Management Market, by Revenue Model, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Radiation Dose Management Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Radiation Dose Management Market, by End-user, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Radiation Dose Management Market, by Region, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Premium Insights

Radiation Dose Management Market Overview - Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Increasing Concerns Over Radiation Dose Exposure to Drive Market

North America: Radiation Dose Management Market, by Product & Service - Solutions Commanded Largest Share in North American Radiation Dose Management Market in 2022

Geographical Snapshot: Radiation Dose Management Market - Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Regional Mix: Radiation Dose Management Market - North America to Command Largest Share in Radiation Dose Management Market During Study Period

Developed vs. Emerging Economies: Radiation Dose Management Market - Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Medical Imaging Modalities

Rising Concerns for Radiation Over-Exposure

Growing Installation Base of Radiology Equipment

Increasing Number of Radiation Awareness Programs and Campaigns

Restraints

Lack of Safety and Protection of Patient Information and Data

Shortage of Skilled Professionals in Healthcare Industry

Opportunities

Growing Focus on Interventional Radiology and Nuclear Medicine

Increasing Focus on Radiation Dose Management for Pediatric Procedures

Challenges

Lack of Benchmarking for Dose Optimization

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Industry Trends

Growing Awareness and Increasing Number of Educational Initiatives on Radiation Dose Management

Increasing Adoption of Dose Monitoring and Reporting

Rising Use of Image Optimization Techniques

Growing Importance and Use of Artificial Intelligence

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Neural Networks and Deep Learning

Radiation Dose Management Revenue Model

Subscription-based Models

Tiered Pricing Structure

Implementation and Integration Fees

Consulting Services

Customization Fees

Training and Education Programs

Data Analytics and Reporting Add-Ons

Technical Support and Maintenance

Performance-based Models

Case Study Analysis

Focus on Reducing Radiation Dose

Reducing Radiation Dose and Streamlining Clinical Operations

Overcoming COVID-19-Related Challenges

Companies Profiled

Bayer

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Sectra

AGFA-Gevaert Group

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Pacshealth, LLC

Novarad Corporation

Qaelum N.V.

Bracco

Guerbet

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Medsquare

Medic Vision

Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Volpara Health.

Mirion Technologies

Imalogix

Landauer

Raysearch Laboratories

I-Solutions Health

Medigration

Tecnologie Avanzate

