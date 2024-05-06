Global Stem Cell Banking Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring CBR Systems, China Cord Blood, Cordlife, Cordvida, Cryo-Cell, Cryo-Save, Cryoviva India, Lifecell, Smart Cells and Viacord

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stem Cell Banking Market Report by Product Type, Service Type, Bank Type, Utilization, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stem cell banking market is experiencing a robust growth phase, anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.8 Billion by 2032 from US$ 8 Billion in 2023. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% is projected for the period of 2023 to 2032. This expansion is attributed to the accumulation of technological enhancements in stem cell isolation, preservation, and transport, alongside growing healthcare investments, an aging populace, and innovation in regenerative medicine.





Innovations in Medical Science



Stem cell banking is transforming healthcare by offering the potential for disease treatment using regenerative methods. The banking of stem cells, which includes their extraction from sources such as umbilical cord blood and adult tissues and their subsequent cryogenic preservation, makes future therapeutic applications possible. This service enables families to secure a form of biological insurance that may help in treating hereditary diseases and conditions.



Diverse Market Drivers



The stem cell banking sector is propelled by growing awareness about the therapeutic potential of stem cells in disease treatment, such as cancer and diabetes. This surge in recognition is supported by extensive research and clinical trials that continue to validate the efficacy of stem cell-based treatments.

Additionally, changing demographics with a trend towards delayed parenthood has heightened the interest in umbilical cord blood banking. These dynamics are supplemented by an increase in cross-border stem cell utilization, reflecting advances that facilitate international collaboration in stem cell banking.



Key Segments Flourishing



The market is exemplified by several segments demonstrating significant growth, including adult stem cells, which lead the product type segment due to their broad therapeutic applications and ethical acceptance. In the service type segment, sample preservation and storage take center stage, highlighting the critical role of advanced cryopreservation technologies.

Within bank types, private banks are prevailing as they offer personalized storage solutions for individuals and families. The unused stem cell segment commands utilization, emphasizing the preventive approach toward healthcare.

Finally, clinical applications are dominating the application segment of the market, fueled by the ongoing research and development in stem cell-based therapeutic techniques.



Geographic Insights



Regionally, North America dominates the market, credited to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D initiatives, and a population aware of the potential advantages of stem cell treatments. This region's conducive regulatory environment further drives the growth of stem cell banking services.



Competitive Scenario



The competitive landscape is marked by major corporations that underpin market growth through research developments, collaborations, and public awareness campaigns. Their involvement has been critical in enriching the quality of services provided in the stem cell banking field, leading to an enhanced global market reach.



Looking Ahead



As the global stem cell banking industry continues to mature, it anticipates increased utilization of banked stem cells for therapeutic applications, aligning itself firmly within the evolving landscape of personalized medicine.

The market is geographically expansive, backed by a gamut of seasoned companies that bolster the market's development through their strategic growth initiatives.



This comprehensive analysis denotes a dynamic and influential market with expectations for continued innovation, expansion, and a lasting impact on global healthcare.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $14.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

CBR Systems Inc.

China Cord Blood Corporation

Cordlife

Cordvida

Cryo-Cell International Inc.

Cryo-Save AG (A Group of Esperite)

Cryoviva India

Lifecell

Smart Cells International Ltd.

Viacord

Report Segmentation

Breakup by Product Type:

Adult Stem Cells

Human Embryonic Cells

IPS Cells

Breakup by Service Type:

Sample Preservation and Storage

Sample Analysis

Sample Processing

Sample Collection and Transportation

Breakup by Bank Type:

Private

Public

Breakup by Utilization:

Used

Unused

Breakup by Application:

Personalized Banking Applications

Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8h6on

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment