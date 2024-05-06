Saudi Arabia French Fries Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Al Kabeer, Al Munajem, Cold Stores, Americana, BRF, Kühne + Heitz, McCain Foods, Mondial Foods and Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia French Fries Market Report by Product Type, Pricing, End User, Import and Domestic Production, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia French Fries market size reached US$ 418.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.01 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.35% during 2023-2032.



The hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers are augmenting the demand for ready-to-eat and convenient food items, including french fries. Additionally, the changing consumer dietary preferences and inflating per capita income levels have increased the consumption of fast foods, thereby catalyzing the market for french fries in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the expanding HoReCa sector in the country coupled with the growing adoption of Western cuisines is also bolstering the market.



Additionally, the increasing penetration of international market players has led to the launch of innovative flavors and shapes of french fries to cater to the diversified preferences of the consumers. In line with this, the introduction of new flavorings, including cheesy fries, chili fries, peri-peri fries, etc., is also propelling the market growth in Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Al Kabeer Group ME (Savola Group), Al Munajem Cold Stores Company, Americana Group Inc, BRF S.A, Food & Fine Pastries Al Sunbulah Manufacturing Co, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Kuhne + Heitz B.V., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, McCain Foods Limited, Mondial Foods, Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company and Wafrah for Industry and Development.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the Saudi Arabia french fries market report, along with forecasts at the country and regional levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, pricing, end user, import and domestic production and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Plain

Flavoured

Breakup by Pricing:

Mass

Premium

Breakup by End User:

HORECA

Retailers

Breakup by Import and Domestic Production:

Import

Domestic Production

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Breakup by Region:

Al Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Makkah

Others

