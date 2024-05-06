North America's Frozen Seafood Market Projected to Surge to US$ 20.6 Billion by 2032, Leroy Seafood, High Liner Foods, Marine Harvest, IGLO, Austevoll Seafood and Fishery Products Dominate

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Frozen Seafood Market Report by Type, Distribution Channel, Sector, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing demand of convenience foods such as ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) products coupled with the increasing health consciousness among the consumers currently represent the major factors driving the frozen seafood products market in North America. The RTE and RTC products reduce the preparation time and are gaining attention among the working population with busy and hectic lifestyles. The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of seafood associated with eyes & heart health coupled with the lifestyle changes are also leading to an increased demand for such products.



Furthermore, the growing demand for frozen seafood as a thickening agent in various food-processing applications has also fueled the market growth. Other factors driving the industry include advancement in freezing technologies, technological innovations, better supply chain solutions, increasing premiumization of products, rising population, increasing urbanization, etc.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America frozen seafood market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type, distribution channel, and sector.

Key Market Insights

United States currently dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Shrimp currently represent the largest segment.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets currently represent the leading segment.

Competitive Landscape



The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the industry.



Some of the major players include:

Leroy Seafood

High Liner Foods

Marine Harvest

Iglo Group

Austevoll Seafood

Fishery Products International

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $20.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered North America

Market Segmentation

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Breakup by Type:

Shrimp

Salmon

Tuna

Tilapia

Pangasius

Catfish

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Speciality Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Sector:

Retail

Institutional

