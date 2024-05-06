Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France Pesticide Residue Testing Market is anticipating a robust growth trajectory, with projections indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.12% from 2019 to 2029. Valued at USD 290.75 million in 2023, the market is driven by increasing consumer awareness, rising demand for organic produce, technological advancements, and the growth in certified testing labs.



Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion



Consumer consciousness about the implications of pesticide residues in food products is a significant factor propelling the market forward. Coupled with this, interest in organic food items is stoking the fire for heightened testing services.

Technological advancements such as High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) further bolster the market by offering precise and efficient testing capabilities. Another instrumental trend is the increase in certified laboratories, which enhances the credibility and capacity of testing services across France.



Industry Challenges and Responses



Despite positive growth indicators, the pesticide residue testing market faces challenges, including high operational costs and a complex, ever-changing regulatory landscape.

However, France's commitment to high food safety standards continues to invigorate market dynamics, with stakeholders seeking innovative solutions to these hurdles.



Emerging Market Trends



The development of user-friendly on-site testing kits represents an emerging trend in the market, offering rapid and easy-to-use solutions for immediate assessment of pesticide residues.

Another significant shift is seen in the increasing popularity of biopesticides, with the market responding to the need for testing these environmentally friendly pest-control alternatives.



Sector Analysis



Analysis by market segment underscores the dominance of insecticides residue testing, owed largely to their significant use in the region's agricultural sector.

The HPLC technology leads the technology segment, prized for its analytical precision and adaptability. Regionally, Northern France prevails as the market leader due to intensive agricultural activities and stringent pesticide use regulations.





The French Pesticide Residue Testing Market is set to forge a path of sustained growth, charting advancements that align with global safety practices and cater to increasingly discerning consumer preferences. The sector is strategically positioned to respond proactively to ongoing challenges, to maintain the highest standards of food safety and to support the welfare of consumers and the environment alike.



Forecasts point to the France's Pesticide Residue Testing Market remaining an essential aspect of the national agriculture and food safety sectors, characterized by innovation and stringent adherence to quality and safety benchmarks.



Companies Profiled:

SGS France

Intertek International France SASU

Eurofins Analytics France - SAS

bioMérieux France

Bureau Veritas Group

TÜV SÜD France

PerkinElmer

Primoris France

Report Scope:



In this report, the France Pesticide Residue Testing Market has been segmented into the following categories:



France Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Type:

Insecticides

Herbicides

Others

France Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Technology:

LC-MS/ GC-MS

HPLC

Gas Chromatography

Others

France Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Food Tested:

Fruits Vegetables

Cereal Pulses

Processed Foods

Dairy Products

Meat Poultry

Others

France Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Class:

Organochlorines

Organophosphates

Organonitrogens Carbamates

Others

France Pesticide Residue Testing Market, By Region:

Northern France

Western France

Eastern France

Southern France

Central France

Southwestern France

