Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Set to Accelerate Through 2030 as Demand for Low-Carbon Solutions Surges

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Energy Storage System Market Based on by Type, Application, Regional Outlook - Global Forecast Up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to continuous efforts to modernize grids, the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries, and the worldwide shift toward low-carbon and less fossil fuel-dependent economies, there is a rise in demand for battery energy storage systems. Moreover, the market expansion of battery energy storage systems is greatly aided by the current revolution in renewable energy. Expected increases in household electricity use are fueled by rising disposable incomes and the global trend of remote employment.



Systems for storing energy are essential for maintaining power throughout outages and peak times. Government incentive schemes, like California's Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), which is intended to stimulate the household storage industry, provide assistance for them. The market for home energy storage is anticipated to grow as a result of improving energy storage technologies, which will lower the cost of batteries and encourage the wider use of renewable energy sources. This need is mostly driven by solar energy, which makes household battery energy storage devices necessary.



Large-scale BESS initiatives enable manufacturing and deployment economies of scale. Due to bulk purchasing and streamlined manufacturing procedures made possible by the sheer amount of batteries and components required for large-scale projects, cost reductions are made possible, which in turn raises demand overall in the worldwide BESS market.



The battery energy storage system (BESS) market is expanding significantly due to the global shift to low-carbon energy, which is being supported by investments that meet green energy targets. It is clear that solar and wind power storage is being used in the residential, non-residential, and utility sectors. Energy storage is being made easier by important technologies like thermal energy storage, pumped hydro storage, solid-state batteries, and flow batteries. It is anticipated that initiatives from organizations to build large-scale, low-emission storage infrastructures and new plants will accelerate the growth of the battery energy storage systems market.



Because of their high energy density and performance characteristics, battery energy storage technologies including lithium-ion, flow, and lead-acid batteries demand a significant initial investment, particularly in electric vehicles. Electric vehicles (EVs) primarily use lithium-ion batteries because of their lightweight design and high capacity, even at first. There are still issues, especially with flow batteries where growth is impeded by high manufacturing costs. System expenses are increased by supporting infrastructure, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses. In 2020, the Energy Subsidy Reform Facility (ERSF) evaluated the efficacy of its programs, which included thematic reports and a database on energy subsidy reforms in 77 nations. Notwithstanding obstacles, continuous research and development attempts to improve battery performance and lower capital needs, overcoming market expansion barriers for battery energy storage systems.

Report Scope

This report illustrates the most vital attributes of the Battery Energy Storage System Market, which are driving and providing opportunities.

This research gives an in-depth analysis of the Battery Energy Storage System Market growth on the basis of several segments in the market.

This report presents the predictions of the past and present trends of the Battery Energy Storage System Market.

This study also presents the competitive analysis, such as key strategies and capabilities of major players of the Battery Energy Storage System Market.

Report Segmentation

By Type:

Lithium-ion Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries

Nickel Metal Hydride

Other Types (Sodium-sulfur Batteries and Flow Batteries)

By Application:

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

Utility-scale

Vendor Profiles

GE

ABB

Samsung SDI

Hitachi Chemical Co.

Siemens Energy

TOTAL

LG Chem

Fluence

Narada

VRB Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vbuyh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.