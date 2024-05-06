Global Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook to 2036, Featuring Key Players Flowserve, EBARA, Busch Group, ULVAC, Agilent Technologies, Ingersoll Rand, Edwards and more

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dry vacuum pump market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024- 2036. Factors such as the surge in the adoption of dry vacuum pumps in various sectors, followed by the rising number of product launches and mergers among the market players are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, the rising awareness of environmental regulations and energy efficiency are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 5.77 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of about USD 2.81 billion in the year 2023.



The global dry vacuum pump market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type application, capacity, and by region. By capacity, the market is segmented into medium, low, and high. By the end of 2036, the high segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 2.63 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 1.23 billion in the year 2023.



On the basis of region, the global dry vacuum pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in APEJ, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 2.83 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 1,29 billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global dry vacuum pump market that are included in the report are Flowserve, EBARA, Busch Group, ULVAC, Agilent Technologies, Ingersoll Rand, Edwards, and more.



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Introduction to the Research Study



2. The Research Procedure

2.1. Sources of Data

2.2. Secondary

2.3. Primary

2.4. Supplier/Distributor Front

2.5. Calculation and Derivation of Market Size



3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-level Executives



4. An Abstract of the Report



5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook

5.1. Market Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Growth Deflation

5.3. Market Trends

5.3.1. Manufacturer Based

5.3.2. Application Based



6. Fundamental Market Prospects

6.1. Strategic Competitive Opportunities

6.2. Geographic Opportunities

6.3. Application Centric Opportunities



7. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players

7.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries

7.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints

7.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players

7.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins

7.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits



8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



9. Economic Outlook: Japan



10. Impact of Recession in Japan and the Global Economy



11. Recent Trends/Developments in Japan's Dry Vacuum Pump Market



12. Industry Value Chain Analysis



13. Industry Risk Analysis



14. Regional Demand Analysis



15. Industry Growth Outlook



16. Porter Five Forces Analysis



17. Pricing Analysis



18. Analysis on the Production of Dry Vacuum Pumps in Major Countries



19. Analysis on Distinct Balls Used in Dry Vacuum Pumps



20. Global Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook



21. Cross Analysis of Type w.r.t. Application (USD Million), 2023-2036



22. North America Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook



23. Europe Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook



24. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook



25. Japan Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook



26. Latin America Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook



27. Middle East & Africa Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook



28. Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Players in the Market

28.1. Company Market Share

28.2. Benchmarking of the Competitors

28.3. Business Profile of Key Enterprise

SKY Technology Development

Atlas Copco

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Flowserve SIHI Germany

EBARA

Busch Group

ULVAC

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Edwards

Kashiyama Industries, Ltd.

Anest Iwata Corporation

Osaka Vacuum, Ltd.

Orion Machinery Co.

SATO VAC

YOTSUBA Air Machine Manufacturing Co.

ANLET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/re43sm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.