Global Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook to 2036, Featuring Key Players Flowserve, EBARA, Busch Group, ULVAC, Agilent Technologies, Ingersoll Rand, Edwards and more

The global dry vacuum pump market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024- 2036. Factors such as the surge in the adoption of dry vacuum pumps in various sectors, followed by the rising number of product launches and mergers among the market players are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
Additionally, the rising awareness of environmental regulations and energy efficiency are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 5.77 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of about USD 2.81 billion in the year 2023.
The global dry vacuum pump market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type application, capacity, and by region. By capacity, the market is segmented into medium, low, and high. By the end of 2036, the high segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 2.63 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 1.23 billion in the year 2023.
On the basis of region, the global dry vacuum pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in APEJ, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 2.83 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 1,29 billion.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global dry vacuum pump market that are included in the report are Flowserve, EBARA, Busch Group, ULVAC, Agilent Technologies, Ingersoll Rand, Edwards, and more.
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Introduction to the Research Study
2. The Research Procedure
2.1. Sources of Data
2.2. Secondary
2.3. Primary
2.4. Supplier/Distributor Front
2.5. Calculation and Derivation of Market Size
3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-level Executives
4. An Abstract of the Report
5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook
5.1. Market Growth Drivers
5.2. Market Growth Deflation
5.3. Market Trends
5.3.1. Manufacturer Based
5.3.2. Application Based
6. Fundamental Market Prospects
6.1. Strategic Competitive Opportunities
6.2. Geographic Opportunities
6.3. Application Centric Opportunities
7. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players
7.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries
7.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints
7.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players
7.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins
7.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits
8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
9. Economic Outlook: Japan
10. Impact of Recession in Japan and the Global Economy
11. Recent Trends/Developments in Japan's Dry Vacuum Pump Market
12. Industry Value Chain Analysis
13. Industry Risk Analysis
14. Regional Demand Analysis
15. Industry Growth Outlook
16. Porter Five Forces Analysis
17. Pricing Analysis
18. Analysis on the Production of Dry Vacuum Pumps in Major Countries
19. Analysis on Distinct Balls Used in Dry Vacuum Pumps
20. Global Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook
21. Cross Analysis of Type w.r.t. Application (USD Million), 2023-2036
22. North America Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook
23. Europe Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook
24. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook
25. Japan Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook
26. Latin America Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook
27. Middle East & Africa Dry Vacuum Pump Market Outlook
28. Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Players in the Market
28.1. Company Market Share
28.2. Benchmarking of the Competitors
28.3. Business Profile of Key Enterprise
- SKY Technology Development
- Atlas Copco
- Pfeiffer Vacuum
- Flowserve SIHI Germany
- EBARA
- Busch Group
- ULVAC
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Edwards
- Kashiyama Industries, Ltd.
- Anest Iwata Corporation
- Osaka Vacuum, Ltd.
- Orion Machinery Co.
- SATO VAC
- YOTSUBA Air Machine Manufacturing Co.
- ANLET
