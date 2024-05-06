Oman Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2024, Featuring Key Players Omantel Oman, Ooredoo Oman and Vodafone Oman

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total telecom service revenue in Oman is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the 2023-2028 period, driven by steady growth in the mobile data segment. Mobile data services revenue will increase at a CAGR of 8%, supported by increasing smartphone subscriptions, growing data consumption, and growth of 5G subscriptions that will yield higher data ARPUs over the forecast period.

Moreover, fixed broadband service revenues will also increase at a CAGR of 4.7%, driven by increasing FTTH subscriptions and ongoing fixed broadband coverage expansion plans announced by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Oman today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Oman.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Market Highlights:

The overall telecom service revenue in Oman will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

Mobile data will remain the largest contributor to the total telecom service revenue over 2023-2028. Mobile data services revenue will increase at a CAGR of 8%, driven by increasing smartphone subscriptions, growing data consumption, and growth of 5G subscriptions that will yield higher data ARPUs over the forecast period.

Ooredoo Oman led the Oman's mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2023, followed closely by Omantel.

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Oman's telecommunications markets, service providers, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Oman's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares. With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

Companies Featured:

Omantel Oman

Ooredoo Oman

Vodafone Oman

Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways

Country telecom market snapshot 2023-2028 (revenue and penetration)

Operating Environment

Economic outlook (population, GDP, CPI, and exchange rate)

The country risk index (GCRI) Q3 2023

Country risk analysis - Oman compared to the AME and the world

Regulatory highlights and developments

ESG highlights and developments

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom services revenue by category, 2022-2028

FX impact on total telecom services revenue by category

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type and mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage & traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Voice telephony lines by technology, fixed broadband lines by technology

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Subscription Market Share by Service Area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company snapshot: Omantel

Company snapshot: Ooredoo Oman

Company snapshot: Vodafone Oman

