Global Meat Sector Growth Opportunities Report 2024

The global meat sector is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2023-28, from $1,075.9 billion in 2023 to $1,341.3 billion in 2028.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in terms of value in 2023. China was the largest market. Fresh meat (counter) was the largest category. Growth in per-capita income in low and middle-income countries will fuel the sector's growth in the future. Meanwhile, companies will invest in enhancing their technological capabilities to improve their operational efficiency.
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global meat sector, analyzing data from 108 countries. It includes analysis of the following :
- Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.
- Change in consumption: Provides an overview of changes in the consumption of meat over 2018-28, at global and regional levels.
- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.
Companies Featured:
- Tyson Foods
- WH Group
- Neimenggu Caoyuanxingfa Foods
- Linyi Xincheng Jinluo Meat Products Group
- Jbs
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- BRF
- Tanmiah Food Company
- Americana Group
- Almarai
- Al-Watania Poultry
- Itoham Foods
- NH Foods
- Yasar Holding
- Indykpol
- Namet Food
- Vindija
- 3Groupe Bigard
- LDC
- Martinez Loriente
- Danish Crown
- Gruppo Veronesi
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Part 1: Sector Overview
- Current Scenario and Future Outlook
- Global Meat Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Regional Meat Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?
- Key Challenges in the Global Meat Sector
Part 2: Shift in Meat Consumption Patterns
- Change in Consumption Levels in Overall Meat Sector, 2018-28
- Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns
Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,
- Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)
Part 4: Country Deep-Dive
- High-Potential Country Analysis
- Key Trends
Part 5: Health & Wellness Analysis
- Global and Regional
- Growth Contribution by Region
- Key Product Attributes
- Key Consumer Benefits
- Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Category
Part 6: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies by Value - Global
- Company and Brand Share Analysis - Global
- Company and Brand Share Analysis by Region
Part 7: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis
Part 8: Market Share of Private Labels
- Private Label Share Analysis by Region
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
Part 9: Key Distribution Channels
- Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level
Part 10: Select Industry Metrics
- Global Patent Filings
- Global Job Analytics
- Global Deals
Part 11: Key Packaging Formats
- Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis by Key Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
