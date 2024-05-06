Global Meat Sector Growth Opportunities Report 2024

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Meat Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meat sector is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2023-28, from $1,075.9 billion in 2023 to $1,341.3 billion in 2028.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in terms of value in 2023. China was the largest market. Fresh meat (counter) was the largest category. Growth in per-capita income in low and middle-income countries will fuel the sector's growth in the future. Meanwhile, companies will invest in enhancing their technological capabilities to improve their operational efficiency.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global meat sector, analyzing data from 108 countries. It includes analysis of the following :

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

Provides an overview of changes in the consumption of meat over 2018-28, at global and regional levels. High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Companies Featured:

Tyson Foods

WH Group

Neimenggu Caoyuanxingfa Foods

Linyi Xincheng Jinluo Meat Products Group

Jbs

Hormel Foods Corporation

BRF

Tanmiah Food Company

Americana Group

Almarai

Al-Watania Poultry

Itoham Foods

NH Foods

Yasar Holding

Indykpol

Namet Food

Vindija

3Groupe Bigard

LDC

Martinez Loriente

Danish Crown

Gruppo Veronesi

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Part 1: Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global Meat Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional Meat Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global Meat Sector

Part 2: Shift in Meat Consumption Patterns

Change in Consumption Levels in Overall Meat Sector, 2018-28

Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Part 3: Identifying High-Potential Countries

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,

Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)

Part 4: Country Deep-Dive

High-Potential Country Analysis

Key Trends

Part 5: Health & Wellness Analysis

Global and Regional

Growth Contribution by Region

Key Product Attributes

Key Consumer Benefits

Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Category

Part 6: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Company and Brand Share Analysis - Global

Company and Brand Share Analysis by Region

Part 7: Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis



Part 8: Market Share of Private Labels

Private Label Share Analysis by Region

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Part 9: Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Part 10: Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Part 11: Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Key Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

