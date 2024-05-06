Tunisia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2024: Average Monthly Mobile Voice Usage in Tunisia to Decline to 125 Minutes in 2028, with Shift to OTT-based Voice Communication Alternatives

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunisia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Tunisia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.
Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Tunisia will grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, during 2023-2028, supported by contributions from mobile data, pay-TV and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow, at a CAGR of 11.1%, driven by growth in smartphone subscriptions, increasing data consumption, and projected growth in the adoption of higher ARPU yielding 4G and 5G services. Fixed broadband service revenue will also grow at a CAGR of 2.6%, during 2023-2028, supported by increasing adoption of fixed broadband services and increasing fixed broadband ARPU.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following :
- Demographic and macroeconomic context in Tunisia.
- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.
- Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.
- Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.
- Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.
Key Market Highlights
- Connected data subscriptions will also increase at a CAGR of 7.4% over 2023-2028, supported by growth in data cards and tablet subscriptions.
- Average monthly mobile voice usage in Tunisia will decline to 125 minutes in 2028, with subscribers increasingly shifting to OTT-based voice communication alternatives
- 4G was the leading mobile technology in 2023. 4G's share will increase during 2023- 2028, driven by the proliferation of 4G smartphones in Tunisia and the expansion of 4G network.
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Highlights
- Key takeaways
- Country Telecom Market Snapshot 2023-2028, revenue CAGR and penetration by service type, 2023 penetration in regional context
- Operating Environment
- Population, real GDP growth, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, exchange rates
- The Country Risk Index (GCRI)
- Country risk analysis Tunisia compared to the AME and the world
- Regulatory context, highlights, national digital transformation strategy (2021-2025), white area coverage project
- ESG context
- Telecom Services Market Outlook
- Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028
- Mobile Services
- Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type
- Mobile subscriptions by payment type, mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028
- Data usage and traffic
- Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type
- Fixed Services
- Fixed service penetration and subscription
- Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type
- Pay-TV Services
- Pay-TV penetration and subscription
- Pay-TV ARPU by type and service revenue
- Subscription market share by service area
- Mobile Subscription Market Share by Service Area
- Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots
- Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023
- Company snapshot: Ooredoo Tunisia
- Company snapshot: Tunisie Telecom
- Company snapshot: Orange Tunisia
Companies Featured:
- Ooredoo Tunisia
- Orange Tunisie
- Tunisie Telecom
- Lycamobile
- beIN Sports
- ART and OSN
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szghot
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.