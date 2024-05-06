Tunisia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2024: Average Monthly Mobile Voice Usage in Tunisia to Decline to 125 Minutes in 2028, with Shift to OTT-based Voice Communication Alternatives

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunisia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Tunisia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Tunisia will grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, during 2023-2028, supported by contributions from mobile data, pay-TV and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow, at a CAGR of 11.1%, driven by growth in smartphone subscriptions, increasing data consumption, and projected growth in the adoption of higher ARPU yielding 4G and 5G services. Fixed broadband service revenue will also grow at a CAGR of 2.6%, during 2023-2028, supported by increasing adoption of fixed broadband services and increasing fixed broadband ARPU.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following :

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Tunisia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Market Highlights

Connected data subscriptions will also increase at a CAGR of 7.4% over 2023-2028, supported by growth in data cards and tablet subscriptions.

Average monthly mobile voice usage in Tunisia will decline to 125 minutes in 2028, with subscribers increasingly shifting to OTT-based voice communication alternatives

4G was the leading mobile technology in 2023. 4G's share will increase during 2023- 2028, driven by the proliferation of 4G smartphones in Tunisia and the expansion of 4G network.



Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways

Country Telecom Market Snapshot 2023-2028, revenue CAGR and penetration by service type, 2023 penetration in regional context

Operating Environment

Population, real GDP growth, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, exchange rates

The Country Risk Index (GCRI)

Country risk analysis Tunisia compared to the AME and the world

Regulatory context, highlights, national digital transformation strategy (2021-2025), white area coverage project

ESG context

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type, mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage and traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Pay-TV Services

Pay-TV penetration and subscription

Pay-TV ARPU by type and service revenue

Subscription market share by service area

Mobile Subscription Market Share by Service Area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company snapshot: Ooredoo Tunisia

Company snapshot: Tunisie Telecom

Company snapshot: Orange Tunisia

Companies Featured:

Ooredoo Tunisia

Orange Tunisie

Tunisie Telecom

Lycamobile

beIN Sports

ART and OSN



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szghot

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.