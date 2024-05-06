Global Power GaN Devices Market to Surge with a CAGR of 41.5% from 2024 to 2032

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power GaN Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2024 To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The power GaN devices market is forecasted to witness a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 41.5% between the years 2024 and 2032. A significant growth driver for this market is the burgeoning IT & Telecommunication sector, which necessitates high-performance devices as a result of data center expansions and progressive 5G technology deployment.

The automotive industry, with its increasing adoption of electronics and electric vehicles, is also propelling the demand for power-efficient GaN devices. The Aerospace & Defense sector underscores the market's growth with a solid projection, backed by heightened demand for electronic warfare, sophisticated radar systems, and communication devices.

Challenging Integration in Industrial Applications



Despite marked growth, the market faces integration challenges in the industrial sector. Compatibility and adaptation issues pose as a restraint, albeit efforts are ongoing to mitigate these integration complexities. Nonetheless, continuous collaborations and advancements promise potential resolutions to such challenges.

Market Segmentation Insights



Segment-wise, Discrete Power Devices led the market in revenue in 2023, while Integrated Power Devices are expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR till 2032.

With respect to voltage, devices above 600V commanded the market in revenue, showcasing their use in high-power applications, whereas below 200V devices are anticipated to witness a substantial CAGR. The automotive sector distinctly dominates the market as an end user, both in terms of revenue and growth rate.

Intensifying Market Competition



The competitive landscape in the power GaN devices market is set to intensify as leading players leverage strategic partnerships to optimize market positioning and technological adoption. A notable trend moving forward is the strategic alliances formed between major power GaN manufacturers and industry stakeholders in sectors such as IT & Telecommunication and Automotive.

Comprehensive Market Analysis



The reported market analysis encompasses a detailed examination of various market segments across different geographical regions. Shedding light on environmental factors, investment pockets, and market dynamics, the report provides a thorough understanding of the current trends and forecasted progress of the Power GaN Devices market.

Key Market Projections and Trends



Emerging trends, such as the move towards energy-efficient devices in various sectors and strategic expansion by leading fast-charging solution companies, are pivotal in shaping market growth. The analysis predicts that the Power GaN Devices market will continue to thrive, bolstered by the surging demand across diverse industry verticals. With specialized focus on geographical market estimation, the research outlines the projected growth rates and market dominance over the forecast period.

The power GaN devices sector remains poised for rapid expansion, driven by technological advancements and strategic industry collaborations. As the market evolves, these devices are anticipated to become quintessential components in a myriad of applications, further solidifying their market position globally.

Market Segmentation

Device Type

Integrated Power Devices

Discrete Power Devices

Voltage

Below 200V

200-600V

Above 600V

End-Use

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others (Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, etc.)





Companies Featured

Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

Fujitsu limited

GaN Power Inc.

GaN Systems

Navitas Semiconductor

NexGen Power Systems

On Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

Power Integrations, Inc.

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Soitec

Transphorm Inc.

VisIC Technologies





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38h95u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.