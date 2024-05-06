Drug Delivery Technologies Market Report 2024-2034 - Sustainable and Eco-friendly Innovations in Drug Delivery Technologies

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Delivery Technologies Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
World revenue for Drug Delivery Technologies Market is forecast to surpass US$1,700 billion in 2024.
The expansion observed in the drug delivery technologies sector can be largely attributed to several key drivers. These include the escalating prevalence of chronic ailments, the burgeoning biologics market, heightened investments in research and development, technological breakthroughs, and the introduction of novel products.
Additionally, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical enterprises are strategically directing resources towards research and development endeavours aimed at cultivating new molecular entities tailored for diverse therapeutic applications and innovative drug delivery platforms. These companies are committed to substantial investments in research and development endeavours to ensure the delivery of superior-quality and ground-breaking products to the marketplace.
Notably, the allocation of funds towards research and development by biopharmaceutical entities has witnessed a significant uptick over time. However, it's imperative to acknowledge potential constraints to market growth in the foreseeable future, such as the heightened risk of needlestick injuries and escalating pricing pressures.
KeyMarket Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Technological Advancements Driving Industry Growth
- Rising Focus on Patient-centric Care
- Integration of AI and Big Data
Market Restraining Factors
- Lack of Awareness and Infrastructure
- Risk of Needlestick Injuries
- Reimbursement Issues in Advanced Drug Delivery Technologies
Market Opportunities
- Self-administration and Home Care
- Digital Integration and Connectivity
- Expanding Applications in Biologics and Gene Therapies
- Sustainable and Eco-friendly Innovations in Drug Delivery Technologies
Segments Covered in the Report
- Route of Administration
- Implantable Drug Delivery
- Injectable Drug Delivery
- Nasal Drug Delivery
- Ocular Drug Delivery
- Oral Drug Delivery
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery
- Topical Drug Delivery
- Transmucosal Drug Delivery
- Application
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular
- Diabetes
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
- End-users
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Hospitals
- Home Care Settings
- Others
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets.
The report also includes profiles the following leading companies, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Bayer AG
- BD
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gerresheimer AG
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- GSK plc
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:
- Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Drug Delivery Technologies Market, with forecasts for route of administration, application, and end-users each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
- Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 21 key national markets
- Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 19 of the major companies involved in the Drug Delivery Technologies Market.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ce8q9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.