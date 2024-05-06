Drug Delivery Technologies Market Report 2024-2034 - Sustainable and Eco-friendly Innovations in Drug Delivery Technologies

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Delivery Technologies Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for Drug Delivery Technologies Market is forecast to surpass US$1,700 billion in 2024.



The expansion observed in the drug delivery technologies sector can be largely attributed to several key drivers. These include the escalating prevalence of chronic ailments, the burgeoning biologics market, heightened investments in research and development, technological breakthroughs, and the introduction of novel products.

Additionally, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical enterprises are strategically directing resources towards research and development endeavours aimed at cultivating new molecular entities tailored for diverse therapeutic applications and innovative drug delivery platforms. These companies are committed to substantial investments in research and development endeavours to ensure the delivery of superior-quality and ground-breaking products to the marketplace.

Notably, the allocation of funds towards research and development by biopharmaceutical entities has witnessed a significant uptick over time. However, it's imperative to acknowledge potential constraints to market growth in the foreseeable future, such as the heightened risk of needlestick injuries and escalating pricing pressures.

KeyMarket Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Technological Advancements Driving Industry Growth

Rising Focus on Patient-centric Care

Integration of AI and Big Data

Market Restraining Factors

Lack of Awareness and Infrastructure

Risk of Needlestick Injuries

Reimbursement Issues in Advanced Drug Delivery Technologies

Market Opportunities

Self-administration and Home Care

Digital Integration and Connectivity

Expanding Applications in Biologics and Gene Therapies

Sustainable and Eco-friendly Innovations in Drug Delivery Technologies

Segments Covered in the Report

Route of Administration Implantable Drug Delivery Injectable Drug Delivery Nasal Drug Delivery Ocular Drug Delivery Oral Drug Delivery Pulmonary Drug Delivery Topical Drug Delivery Transmucosal Drug Delivery

Application Cancer Cardiovascular Diabetes Infectious Diseases Others

End-users Ambulatory Surgical Centres Hospitals Home Care Settings Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles the following leading companies

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Drug Delivery Technologies Market, with forecasts for route of administration, application, and end-users each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 21 key national markets

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 19 of the major companies involved in the Drug Delivery Technologies Market.

