Global Semiconductor Materials Market Report 2024-2032: A US$ 76.3 Billion by 2032, with Growth Fueled by Electron Mobility and IoT Demand

The global semiconductor materials market size reached US$ 55.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 76.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.52% during 2023-2032.



Semiconductor materials have an electrical conductivity range between that of a metal and an insulator. As a result, they neither demonstrate the properties of a conductor nor an insulator. However, they acquire the potential of conducting electricity when they are exposed to light, heat, or voltage post the doping process. This process involves the incorporation of small amounts of impurities to pure semiconductors. Semiconductor materials are generally divided into two categories, namely, N-type and P-type. The N-type semiconductors have an excess of electrons, whereas the P-type materials have a higher positive charge. Semiconductor materials show variable resistance and they pass current easily in one direction.



Semiconductor materials represent one of the essential innovations in the electronics industry. This can be accredited to their high electron mobility, wide temperature limits and low energy consumption. By employing material such as silicon (Si), germanium (Ge) and gallium arsenide (GaAs), electronics manufacturers have been able to replace traditional thermionic devices that made electronic items heavy and non-portable.



Consequently, these materials find vast applications in the manufacturing of different electronic components such as diodes, transistors and integrated chips. In addition to this, the availability of these small electronic components has further facilitated the production of miniaturized devices. Additionally, the industry is benefitting from the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF SE, LG Chem Ltd, Indium Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, KYOCERA Corporation, Henkel AG & Company KGAA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, DuPont de Nemours Inc., International Quantum Epitaxy PLC., Nichia Corporation, Intel Corporation, UTAC Holdings Ltd, etc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $76.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global semiconductor materials market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on material, application and end use industry.



Breakup by Material:

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Manganese Arsenide

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Molybdenum Disulfide

Bismuth Telluride

Breakup by Application:

Fabrication

Silicon Wafers

Electronic gases

Photomasks

Photoresist ancillaries

CMP Materials

Photoresists

Wet chemicals

Others

Packaging

Leadframes

Organic Substrates

Ceramic Packages

Encapsulation Resins

Bonding Wires

Die-Attach Materials

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy and Utility

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Companies Featured

BASF

LG Chem Ltd

Indium Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

KYOCERA Corporation

Henkel AG & Company KGAA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.

Nichia Corporation

Intel Corporation

UTAC Holdings Ltd

