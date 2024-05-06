Consumer Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Market Trends and Product Developments, 2024: Analysis of Smart Headsets from FocusCalm, Muse, & MindWave Mobile 2, and Galea's VR Headset

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Brain-Computer Interface: Market and Product Development Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the past decade, brain-computer interface (BCI) technology has expanded beyond the confines of the laboratory and specialized medical fields, gradually making its way into people's daily lives. Its applications can be found in various areas such as health management, personal training, and even gaming and entertainment.

This report focuses on consumer BCI products, analyzing the technological developments and application areas of several companies, including FocusCalm, Inteaxon, NeuroSky, and OpenBCI, to identify the key trends in their technology and product application developments.



Key Topics Covered



1. Definition of Brain-Computer Interface (BCI)

1.1 Three Key Elements of BCI

1.1.1 Signal Acquisition

1.1.2 Feature Extraction

1.1.3 Translation Algorithms



2. Analysis of Global BCI Manufacturers

2.1 Direction of Technology R&D

2.1.1 Signal Sources

2.2 Application Areas



3. Two Major Application Areas of Consumer BCI Products

3.1 Body and Mind Management

3.1.1 FocusCalm Smart Headsets

3.1.2 Muse Smart Headset

3.2 Entertainment

3.2.1 MindWave Mobile 2 Smart Headset

3.2.2 Galea VR Headset



4. Analyst's Perspective



5. Appendix



6. List of Companies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

FocusCalm

Interaxon

NeuroSky

OpenBCI

Varjo

