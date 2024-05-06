SWOT Analysis of the Top 7 OEMs in Global Aerospace & Defense: Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX - Key Strategies, Emerging Technologies, Projections and More

Dublin, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 7 OEMs in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market: Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2024-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upswing phase owing to the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order led by China's geopolitical revisionism backed by military ascension amid territorial disputes as well as issues with neighbors & military adventurism in Asia and Russia's military resurgence with a renewed threat to Europe & NATO as the geopolitical dynamic clearly shifts towards multi-polarity. The same has led to and created a surge in demand for procurement of new defense equipment, replacement of legacy systems, increased spending outlay towards R&D on next generation technologies and an accelerated production ramp-up of ammunition being undertaken across most key markets globally.

Global defense spending, clearly, is on an upward growth trajectory, driven by geopolitical shifts, and is projected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2027, thereby, providing the defense industrial bases across most key markets significant growth opportunities for the medium term horizon as it is desperately trying to ramp-up production rates over near term, amid supply chain constraints, to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems besides fulfilling Ukraine's critical requirements and to meet growing international demand in the era of great power competition and a virtual defense renaissance globally.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense industry OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides detailed analysis on Global Top 7 A&D Primes, including:

Comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning

Analysis of Overall Strategy Focus

Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Medium Term Horizon

Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis for the A&D OEMs

Outlining of Key Growth Opportunities

Analysis of Emerging & Game Changer Technologies

Projections and market evolution for the Global A&D market over medium term

Doctrinal & Tactical Emphasis on a Mix of Conventional & Disruptive Capabilities on Battlefields



The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has just entered its third straight year in 2024, has already led to a shortfall in the availability of ammunition and has led to a revitalization of defense production capabilities as well as capacity globally. The war has brought back the doctrinal & tactical emphasis on and has highlighted the critical role of conventional artillery, armor, air defenses, missile systems and the improvised & innovative usage of UAS and loitering munitions for both offensive as well as defensive purposes and has bolstered efforts globally towards revitalization of capabilities across these growth-bound domains over near to medium term.

Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza have further exacerbated geopolitical tensions and has disrupted prevailing dynamics and equations with the entire Middle East region on the edge over the Palestine issue and Houthis' ongoing attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea in retaliation, using sophisticated ballistic and cruise missiles & drones, signifying the rapidly rising profile as well as capabilities of non-state actors in the existing world order and the ability of states to counter them in a cost effective manner.



Commercial Aviation Set for Full Recovery from Pandemic Blues in 2024



The Commercial Aviation Market, contrastingly, is turning a corner with passenger traffic and fleet utilization levels for 2023 exceeding pre-COVID levels of 2019 and airlines' profitability moving into the positive zone, after years of market carnage and turbulence. The passenger flights being offered by the airlines are likely to exceed pre-pandemic levels for the first time in 2024, as per IATA, amid surging passenger traffic levels which are likely to provide a boost to fleet utilization with a better load factor, thereby, boosting passenger revenues and RPKs.

The airlines profitability, however, continues to be abysmal and at rock bottom, at just $23+ billion for 2023 being at just 2+% net margin and at $5+ per passenger in revenues, way below the cost of capital and is projected to be almost marginally better for 2024 as well, however, amid a relatively lower cost base. The industry OEMs with exposure to commercial aviation, thus, are likely to be on a better footing going forward as surging air traffic amid capacity constraints is likely to provide MRO tailwinds.



Global Economy Heading towards Slowdown



The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check high inflation. The situation has been further compounded by the sustained geopolitical instability led by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Israeli military operations in Gaza and Houthi attacks on commercial shipping which collectively threaten to cause supply shocks & raise prices of food owing to scarcity, thereby, becoming a double whammy for the global economic growth which has already regressed to its range-bound, typical, average movement of under 3% annually. However, any further, major potential shock at this time could send the global economy spiraling down into a recessionary cycle.

Key Topics Covered



Section - 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors

f) Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section - 2: Financial Performance Analysis - For each Industry OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

12. Order Backlog Position



Section - 3: SWOT Analysis-For each of the Top 7 Industry Players

Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

Threats to Mitigate

Section - 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

RTX

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Section - 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

RTX

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Section - 6: Strategy Focus & Priorities



Section - 7: Key Strategies & Plans

Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 9: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 11: Latest & Upcoming Global Defense Programs across North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific - Program Factsheets & Analysis



Section - 12: Key Emerging & Game Changer Technologies



Section - 13: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2024-2027

13.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

13.2 U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

13.3 Global Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

13.4 Global Defense Spending - Market Outlook & Growth Projections - 2024-2027

13.5 Global Defense Spending - Trends & Spending Projections - 2024-2027

13.6 Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

13.7 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 - Aircraft Deliveries Forecast - In Units and Value Terms

13.8 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 - Aircraft Deliveries Forecast for Segments - In Units and Value Terms

Narrow Body Aircrafts

Wide Body Aircrafts

Regional Aircrafts - Jets and Turboprops

13.9 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 - Aircraft Deliveries Forecast for Key Markets & Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Africa & Middle East

