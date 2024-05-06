The News Forum - Energy Creates Launches Nation-Wide Scholarship Contest Offering $500,000 in Prizes to Youth 15 – 25

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Creates is proud to announce the launch of a scholarship contest aimed at youth between the ages of 15 and 25. With a total of $500,000 in prizes, the energycreates.com contest challenges young people to explore the vital role of energy in shaping our lives.



The energycreates.com scholarship contest seeks to inspire the next generation of innovators, thinkers, and leaders to envision a brighter future for our world. By encouraging creative thinking and insightful reflection, the contest aims to spark conversations about sustainable energy practices and their impact on our society and planet.

"We believe that empowering youth with the knowledge and resources to understand and address energy challenges is crucial for building a sustainable future," said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. "We are supporting this contest in hope that it will foster a deeper understanding of the importance of energy in our daily lives and inspire young people to contribute positively to our nation's energy landscape."

Five lucky winners of the energycreates.com contest will each receive a full scholarship of up to $100,000 to support their post-secondary studies. These scholarships will provide invaluable support to deserving individuals who demonstrate creativity, critical thinking, and a passion for making a difference in the world.

Participation in the Energy Creates contest is both easy and exciting. Interested individuals can visit energycreates.com to access all the details and submit their entries. From thought-provoking essays to innovative multimedia presentations, contestants are encouraged to explore energy-related topics in ways that reflect their unique perspectives and talents.

"Energy Creates is an engaging way for youth to connect with the complex topics surrounding the energy sector," said Film Maker Mathew Embry.

By engaging with these topics in a meaningful way, young people can play a significant role in shaping the conversations around a balanced and prosperous future for us all.

The energycreates.com scholarship contest is now open for submissions, with a deadline of August 31, 2024. For more information and to participate, please visit energycreates.com

