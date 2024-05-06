Hairbrush Market To Reach USD 7.5 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The increasing demand for hair care tools and products promotes the use of hairbrushes in the population.

The hairbrush market is poised for expansion due to increasing demand for hair care tools and products to promote long-term hair health. This heightened demand is primarily fueled by millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize investing in high-quality hair care products, influenced by the growing trend of skincare and hair care routines popularized on social media platforms. As social media usage continues to rise, this trend is expected to further amplify, with more individuals heavily investing in premium hair care items.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been a significant surge in demand for perfumes and hair care products. Factors such as premature hair greying, increased stress leading to hair loss, and rising pollution levels drive growth in the hair care market, encompassing hairbrushes, hair masks, oils, top-tier shampoos, and similar products.

The demand for quality hairbrushes is steadily increasing as awareness grows regarding selecting brushes that cater to specific hair types and lengths. Additionally, there is a growing need for hairbrushes designed for various purposes, including blow-drying, styling, and handling dry and wet hair. Different hairbrush designs cater to diverse needs and situations. These brushes are employed not only for styling but also for they are also valued for their ability to detangle hair and nourish the scalp, enhancing overall hair care and promoting hair growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The hairbrush market has been segmented into product, material, application, end-user, and region.

Paddle brush accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The hairbrush market segmentation, based on product, includes round, vent, paddle, cushion, detangling, and others. Paddle brushes hold a significant share of the product segment of the hairbrush market. Paddle hairbrushes are preferred as they are ideal for detangling hair, making it look bouncy, and adding volume to hair. These hairbrushes are ideal for medium to long hair, and straight, wavy, or slightly curly hair is used globally.

Women are the prominent end-users of hairbrushes and enormously contribute to market demand.

Based on end-user, the hairbrush market segmentation includes men, women, and children. Women hold a substantial share of the end-user segment of the hairbrush market. Women are more conscious of their hair care, making them significant users of various hair care products.

Hairbrush Market Report Highlights:

The hairbrush market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032.

The demand for hairbrushes is growing and is projected a lateral growth in the coming years, attributed to an increase in the salon business and personal grooming.

North America is a leading market for hairbrushes, accounting for a significant CAGR in the coming years.



Some prominent players in the hairbrush market report include Loreal Paris, Denman Brush, BaByliss, Mason Pearson, Revlon Inc., Spornette, Crave Naturals, Hershesons, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Dyson.

