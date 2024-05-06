Crypto Rating Agency ARIA Creating a New Investment Risk Metric with Platform Launch

London, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ARIA, an algorithmic rating and investment analysis platform for cryptocurrency, has today announced the launch of its highly anticipated and comprehensive crypto ratings platform. During the beta period in Q1 of 2024, ARIA amassed over 3,000 whitelisted subscribers, underscoring the platform's growing influence and significance in the Web3 space.



ARIA redefines the landscape of cryptocurrency investments with its holistic platform, offering a range of tools to support decision-making for investors and businesses navigating the complexities of the digital assets space. With over 35 meticulously crafted metrics, ARIA’s core feature lies within its ‘ARIA Ratings’ feature, providing investors with a new risk metric to assess cryptocurrencies in the market. The platform is currently available to be accessed by whitelisted users, who will have the opportunity to subscribe at a discounted rate of 80% for 1 week starting May 1st, or at a discounted rate of 50% during the following week.

Jonathan Solomon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ARIA, announced his excitement, stating, "We are delighted to finally share this platform with the crypto world. We have been building this platform as a user-centric ecosystem, and we aim to continue to develop our current set of features to meet the needs of our subscribers.



Solomon added that, “The feedback and reception we received during the beta period was immense, and we believe we have found the perfect balance that will appeal to varying audiences, such as financial institutions, veteran crypto natives, investors and crypto novices. As we move into Q2, there are more exciting developments for both the platform and ARIA as an institution, and we are certain that it will continue to enrich our user's experiences and cement ARIA as the go-to crypto ratings platform.”

With its public debut scheduled for May 16th, ARIA is poised to mark a significant milestone in the company's journey. As ARIA prepares to open its doors to the public, investors and businesses alike can anticipate accessing a comprehensive suite of tools and metrics that seeks to democratize access to cryptocurrency intelligence to all parties.

Users will be able to subscribe and fully access the ARIA platform starting May 16th. Find out more information here https://aria-crypto.com/

About ARIA:

ARIA, Algorithmic Ratings & Investment Analysis, aims to disrupt the status quo in cryptocurrency investments through a unique decentralized crypto ratings platform. Our holistic platform introduces a new standard to evaluate risks, incorporating over 35 metrics into our ratings. The platform offers an array of essential features, including a news aggregator, allowing you to keep up to date with the latest news from over 50 sources. Investors and businesses can gain an edge with world-class quantitative metrics and analytical data. ARIA simplifies your investing journey with proprietary crypto indices based on quantifiable metrics and features automated grade adjustment. With ARIA, investors and businesses have all the tools they need in one place to make better-informed investment decisions backed by cutting-edge data and analysis.

