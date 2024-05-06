Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

| Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S		 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







6 May 2024



Company Announcement No 34/2024

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 3 May 2024. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely


The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


Attachments

Nr 34_Ekstraordinaere indfrielser_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 34-2024