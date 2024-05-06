Pulsar Helium Announces Spring Road Restrictions End at Topaz Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR & OTCQB:PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Minnesota Department of Transport has announced that Spring road restrictions in the north frost zone have ended (12:01 AM Monday, May 6). The Company will immediately recommence field operations at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well* at its flagship Topaz helium project.



Activities will initially consist of road improvements and civil works, followed by down-hole logging, well completion, and flow testing with a pressure build up program. All necessary contracts are in place, with vendors and equipment secured to complete the upcoming works.

Thomas Abraham-James, President and CEO said: “My colleagues and I are excited to obtain the outstanding data from Jetstream #1, and everything is in place to do so. I look forward to keeping the market updated with results as they arrive.”

The Jetstream #1 appraisal well reached total depth of 2,200 feet (671 meters) on February 27th, with helium concentrations of up to 13.8% helium as measured by specialist gas equipment. Field activities have been on hold while Spring road restrictions, limiting heavy traffic, have been in force. Jetstream #1 has been designed and will be completed to be capable of transitioning to a future helium production well.

* In the State of Minnesota, the regulatory term is ‘exploratory boring’.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR and on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

