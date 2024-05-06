Veterinary Scales Market to Reach $0.52 Billion by 2033; Rapidly Growing Pet Population to Propel Growth

Newark, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 0.25 Billion Veterinary Scales Market will reach USD 0.52 Billion by 2033. Technological penetration in the global market may fuel the growth of the Veterinary Scales Market. Advancements in wireless measuring scales, characterized by sophisticated designs, present a promising market prospect for veterinary weighing scales. Increased awareness regarding comprehensive veterinary healthcare, encompassing routine physical examinations and treatment for animals, is expected to drive the demand for veterinary weighing scales. These scales serve as primary tools for initial physical assessments. Key trends observed among major domestic and international manufacturers of veterinary weighing scales include the introduction of robust and space-efficient designs, competitive pricing strategies, and the provision of both standard and customizable models, catering to diverse consumer preferences.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14240



Scope of Veterinary Scales Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 7.5 % from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 0.25 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 0.52 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Type, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Veterinary Scales Market Size by Type (Portable Veterinary Scales, Fixed Veterinary Scales), By Application (Pet Hospital, Household), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033

North America emerged as the largest global Veterinary Scales market, accounting for 43% of the total market. Owing to the increasing number of pet owners and pet households in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to rapidly growing technological penetration in the region.



Fixed type has dominated the market accounting for 52% in the year 2023



Fixed type has dominated the market accounting for 52%. Owing to rapid its versatility and its use in specific veterinary applications in the market. Whereas, Portable Veterinary Scales is expected to provide a lucrative growth rate in the future, owing to the technological breakthrough in the field of Veterinary Scales Market.



Pet Hospitals have dominated the Veterinary Scales market. Thereby acquiring 57.2% in the year 2023.



Pet Hospitals have dominated the Veterinary Scales market. Thereby acquiring 57.2% in the year 2023. Owing to the increased use of Veterinary Scales in the hospitals. Whereas Households happen to be the fastest-growing segment within the market. Owing to the growing number of pets and pet owners in the global market.



Latest Development:



• In January 2022, SR Instruments enhanced its SRV94X series of mobile veterinary scales by introducing integrated wall-mount displays. This updated scale model offers a pet-friendly solution for in-practice usage, as it incorporates a convenient wall-mounted readout feature



• In 2022, Adam Equipment Co. Ltd. introduced veterinary scales under the brand name Adam, designed to meet the diverse needs of veterinary and animal weighing applications, emphasizing durability, reliability, and user comfort. With this launch, the company will be able to gain a significant share of the global market.



Personalized your customization here: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14240



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rapidly growing pet population in the global market



The pet industry has seen substantial growth, with around 85 million households now owning pets, a significant increase from 56% to 68% of all households over the last thirty years, according to The American Pet Products Association. While technology and online shopping have influenced pet ownership trends, the main driver of this expansion is the cultural shift. Millennials and Generation Z individuals have embraced pet ownership and the pet-loving lifestyle more than previous generations. Although baby boomers still own 32% of pets, younger households now make up 62% of pet ownership, indicating a noticeable rise in pet adoption rates.



Restraints: Lack of Precision and Unresponsiveness in the Global Market



The lack of precision and unresponsiveness in veterinary scales significantly hinders the market's growth. Precision is critical in veterinary care, as accurate weight measurements are essential for diagnosing health issues, determining medication dosages, and monitoring the health and growth of animals. Scales that lack accuracy can lead to improper treatments, misdiagnoses, and potential health risks for animals.



Opportunities: Technological penetration in the global market



Advancements in wireless measuring scales, characterized by sophisticated designs, present a promising market prospect for veterinary weighing scales. Increased awareness regarding comprehensive veterinary healthcare, encompassing routine physical examinations and treatment for animals, is expected to drive the demand for veterinary weighing scales. These scales serve as primary tools for initial physical assessments. Key trends observed among major domestic and international manufacturers of veterinary weighing scales include the introduction of robust and space-efficient designs, competitive pricing strategies, and the provision of both standard and customizable models, catering to diverse consumer preferences.



Challenge: Rising pet care costs



As the costs of pet care rise, pet owners may grow more budget-conscious and reluctant to purchase additional equipment like veterinary scales, especially if they view them as non-essential or if they can find more economical alternatives. Additionally, as pet care expenses increase, pet owners may find themselves needing to prioritize spending on essential items such as veterinary consultations, medications, and pet food, which can leave them with less disposable income for non-urgent purchases like veterinary scales.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@thebrainyinsights.com | +1-315-215-1633.



Some of the major players operating in the Veterinary Scales market are:



• Mettler-Toledo International Inc (OHAUS Corporation)

• Adam Equipment

• Rice Lake Weighing Systems

• Marsden Weighing Machine Group Ltd

• KERN & SOHN GmbH

• Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC (Brecknell)

• A&D Company Limited

• SR Instruments Inc

• Rusty's Weigh Scales & Service Inc

• Avante Animal Health



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Portable Veterinary Scales

• Fixed Veterinary Scales



By Application:



• Pet Hospital

• Household



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14240/single



About the report:



The global Veterinary Scales market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com